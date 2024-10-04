WFIT Local News Update October 4, 2024 AM

Sheriff Ivey Joins Other Sheriffs in Publicizing Minors Arrested for School Threats

Brevard County Sheriff Wayne Ivey has taken to publicly addressing the arrest of minors accused of threatening local schools, a move echoing a growing trend among sheriffs across the country.

Sheriff Ivey’s recent statement regarding the arrest of a 15-year-old sends a clear message to anyone considering making threats against schools in Brevard County.

In a social media post Ivey said, “Here is a strong message to anyone thinking about threatening our schools here in Brevard County…I don’t care who you are, how old you are, or even where you are, if you threaten to harm our children, our teachers, or our schools, I promise you we will find you and lock you up!!”

Ivey emphasized that threats against schools are no joke and that law enforcement will act swiftly to arrest anyone involved, regardless of their age or whether the threat seems credible.



Baby manatees are dying at a record rate.

Baby manatees in Florida are dying at a record rate - 130 perinatal deaths so far this year. WFIT’s Rick Glasby has details:

The potential cause of baby manatee deaths could be traced back to harmful algal blooms of 2021 in the Indian River Lagoon. According to Dr. Beth Brady, of the Save the Manatee Club, the IRL lost 80 to 90 percent of its seagrass, leaving manatees and other wildlife without food. Dr. Brady says that even though seagrass is making a comeback, it’s still a tenuous situation. Brevard County has recorded 44 baby manatee deaths to date this year - but that might actually be a sign that the species is recovering. Florida Fish and Wildlife reports it is also seeing more live calves this year too.

Trulieve sues Florida GOP, claims campaign against pot amendment is 'deceptive'

Florida’s largest medical marijuana company filed a defamation lawsuit Wednesday, accusing the state Republican Party of launching an “intentionally deceptive campaign” to mislead voters about the proposed constitutional amendment that would allow the recreational use of marijuana.

The lawsuit filed by Trulieve, Inc. — which has spent nearly $93 million on the recreational-marijuana initiative.

In part the ads claim that passing Amendment 3 would increase the ability of the current 25 licensed “medical marijuana operators in the state, “to monopolize sales further.

In reality state regulators have accepted applications for another 22 licenses.



New law takes effect creating an Alzheimer’s training course for law enforcement

Two new Florida laws that took effect Oct. 1 could make things easier for people living with Alzheimer's disease in their interactions with law enforcement.

The Alzheimer’s Association reports at least 580,000 Floridians have Alzheimer's disease. And 6 out of 10 will wander off at some point.

According to the association, when an officer encounters them, they can react with anxiety, fear or hostility and become combative. They might not answer because they forgot their name, address, or their family members, They forget social norms -- which can lead to indecent exposure and shoplifting -- and sometimes they make false claims of abuse.

A new law -- House Bill 801 -- creates optional training for police on recognizing someone with dementia, communicating with them, using alternatives to physical restraints, and spotting abuse, neglect or exploitation. It passed the Legislature unanimously.

A second law -- House Bill 341 -- allows drivers to indicate their diagnosis for a disability or disorder on their license.



