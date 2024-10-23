WFIT's Local News Update October 23, 2024 AM

Ex-Brevard Schools spokesperson says he was ousted after questioning Matt Susin's ethics

Russell Bruhn, the former Chief Strategic Communications Officer for Brevard Public Schools, claims he was unjustly forced out of his position after raising concerns that a board member, Matt Susin, made unethical requests for his re-election campaign.

Susin maintains that his requests, which included calls for more positive news stories and specific videos (some of which were linked on his campaign website), were part of his official school board duties.

An investigation conducted on August 22 found that Susin's actions did not constitute campaign work, as it was not yet campaign season, despite his primary election being three months away.

Bruhn, who had received positive reviews in previous years, was given a negative evaluation in February 2024, criticizing his leadership and lack of positive stories from his department. His contract was subsequently not renewed for the 2024-2025 school year.

Canaveral Harbor Sand Bypass Project Secures $40.6 Million for Coastal Restoration



The Canaveral Harbor Sand Bypass Project has been awarded a $40.6 million contract by the Jacksonville District of the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers. This dredging project is an important initiative aimed at maintaining the navigability and environmental health of Canaveral Harbor in Florida.

The project involves dredging activities to manage the accumulation of sand, which can impact shipping lanes and local ecosystems. This helps in maintaining beach stability and reducing shoreline erosion.

Work on the beach is expected to begin no earlier than Nov. 1, 2024, and be completed by April 30, 2025, when all equipment must be off the beach before the start of the next sea turtle nesting season.

Hurricane Milton Debris Collection Announced

Storm debris removal has begun in unincorporated Brevard County and participating municipalities.

Material should not be bagged or placed near trees, mailboxes, or under overhead wires.

For residents who live in a municipality, contact your local government for information on debris pickup.

Deseret Ranch annexation vote delayed.

The Mormon Church wants the City of Orlando to annex more than 80 square miles of land close to the Brevard border. WFIT’s Rick Glasby has an update:

Yesterday the Orlando city council delayed a vote on the annexation until the last possible day before voters consider new limits on such moves. Deseret Ranch is a cattle farm currently, but the Mormon Church would like to develop the land to house tens of thousands of people. Adding the Deseret Ranch to the City of Orlando will increase Orlando’s footprint by more than 60 percent, and shift its center eastward toward Brevard County. The annexation is opposed by environmentalists who contend the Church wants to avoid stricter environmental and wetlands regulations in the county.

Mayor Alfrey Offers Personal Donation to Pay for Melbourne Light Parade as it Faces Cancellation Amidst Financial Struggles

Melbourne Mayor Paul Alfrey recently announced that the future of the popular Melbourne Light Parade is uncertain due to financial challenges faced by the private non-profit that organizes the event. The organization has informed the City that it may not be able to host this year’s parade because of difficulties in raising funds and the sale of the owners' business.

In an effort to save the parade Mayor Alfrey has pledged a personal donation of $7,000—the amount the City contributed in 2017—to help cover the costs. The final decision on whether the parade will proceed is still pending, but the mayor’s offer could provide the necessary financial support to keep the beloved holiday tradition alive.

More: www.floridaytoday.com

