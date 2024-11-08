WFIT's Local News Update November 8, 2024 AM

Still have Milton debris at your curb?

The county is making progress in picking up debris from Hurricane Milton. WFIT’s Rick Glasby tells us what to do if you still have debris at your curb:

You can check the status of your area by visiting BrevardFL.gov. Yellow areas on the map indicate debris removal is underway. If your area shows green on the map, but nothing has been picked up, notify Brevard County Solid Waste. And black areas mean contact your local town government. The county’s contractors are only removing vegetative debris from unincorporated Brevard and certain municipalities.

Central Floridians encouraged to recycle campaign signs.

Counties throughout Central Florida are collecting election campaign signs this week and have partnered with companies to help recycle them.

Brevard County, the City of Winter Park, Orange County, and Volusia County have teamed up with NuCycle Energy to collect and reuse the signs.

NuCycle’s Kyle Pukylo (puh-KELLO like Jello) says the company is able to convert the signs into cubes that can be used as a cleaner energy alternative to coal at companies throughout the state.

He says they’re also diverting these signs from already overflowing landfills that took in debris after Hurricanes Milton and Helene.

“Certainly, after the last two hurricanes we've had, we’ve really seen a huge unexpected impact to the local landfills, and the partnership with NuCycle Energy is a form of helping alleviate the capacity issues of landfills.”

“They are shredded down and compacted into what we call our Enviro-Fuelcubes. They are a direct replacement on a one-to-one basis, for coal. So there's cement manufacturers that are using our fuel instead of coal creating cement.”

Seminole and Brevard counties have also teamed up with PureCycle out of Jacksonville to recycle the signs. That company turns old campaign signs into a reusable resin for industrial use.

DeSantis appoints new secretary of Florida Department of Environmental Protection

On Thursday, Governor Ron DeSantis appointed Alexis Lambert, a seasoned state official, as secretary of the Florida Department of Environmental Protection following Shawn Hamilton’s resignation.

Lambert has served as chief of staff for the state Division of Bond Finance and previously held positions as chief of staff at the Florida Department of Health and communications director for former state Chief Financial Officer. She is also a member of the Space Florida Board of Directors and the State Emergency Response Commission.

This leadership change comes after DeSantis and the department faced backlash in August over a proposed plan to introduce golf courses, resort-style lodges, and pickleball courts in state parks—a plan that was later shelved. DeSantis argued that the plan had been “leaked” to push a particular “narrative” and emphasized that it had not received his “approval.”

Hamilton’s 2021 appointment was controversial, as DeSantis bypassed the state Cabinet's approval.

Veterans Day

Monday, Nov. 11, marks Veterans Day, and Central Floridians will pay tribute with parades.

The Palm Bay parade begins at 10 a.m. on Nov. 9, along Port Malabar Boulevard. The Gold Star family of U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Tristen Karun Wright and family will be grand marshals.

In Cape Canaveral, the Veterans of Foreign Wars and American Legion Post will join forces for a parade starting at 11:11 a.m. on Nov. 9. The route begins at Poinsetta and Taylor Avenue.

More: www.floridaytoday.com