WFIT's Local News Update November 19, 2024 AM

Boeing space-business sale would end Space Coast era.

Last month, The Wall Street Journal reported that Boeing is considering the sale of its space business, including its International Space Station (ISS) operations contract with NASA and the Starliner spacecraft program.

Selling key assets such as the Vulcan rocket and Starliner spacecraft could potentially lead to more jobs in Brevard County. However, there’s also a risk that another major aerospace company might acquire Boeing’s space assets to reduce competition, which could negatively impact the Space Coast and the broader space industry.

The Starliner spacecraft, was developed under a $4.2 billion NASA Commercial Crew contract. Despite this, Reuters reports that Boeing has incurred at least $1.6 billion in cost overruns on the project.

Boeing currently employs approximately 2,300 workers in Florida.

Don Platt, director of Florida Tech’s Spaceport Education Center, commented on Boeing's strategic shift: “Their commercial airplane business is really their core, and they need to ensure its success and health.”

Brevard among top places to retire

According to the recent study, top retirement spots by U.S. News & World Report. Seven of the top 20 cities on the list are in Florida and Melbourne came in at # 20.

Criteria used to determine the 2025 best places to retire included happiness of local residents, housing affordability, tax rates and health care quality.

The city was picked for its proximity to beaches, space launches and other amenities. The Eau Gallie Arts District was specifically mentioned for its mix of restaurants, bars and shops. Access to water-centric activities and its commitment to blending the arts, science and economic development into the community.

The overall retirement score is based on six categories: affordability, happiness, desirability, retiree taxes, job market and health care quality. Responses were collected from 3,500 people age 45 and older nationwide.



GOP-Dominated Legislature Set to Return Tuesday

Florida lawmakers will return to the state capitol Today, with Republicans still holding supermajorities in both chambers of the legislature.

Lawmakers will hold a one-day organization session Today that will include Senator Ben Albritton formally becoming Senate president and Representative Daniel Perez formally becoming House speaker.

The GOP will continue to hold a 28 to 12 advantage in the state Senate, while picking up one seat in the state House to give Republicans an 85 to 35 advantage in the chamber.

Republican Party of Florida Chairman Evan Power says voters have sent the new lawmakers to Tallahassee with a conservative mandate.

“It sets the trajectory for our state. So, we are all pretty pumped about what we have done as the Republican Party and where we are going.”

Late Monday, Democratic Representative Fentrice Driskell will officially begin her second term as House Minority Leader, while State Senator Jason Pizzo will lead the Democratic caucus in the Florida Senate for the next two years.

The 2024 legislative session will begin March 4th.

US Senate pick to replace Rubio won’t happen till January

Yesterday, Gov. Ron DeSantis said he likely won’t name a replacement for U.S. Sen. Marco Rubio, President-elect Donald Trump's pick for Secretary of State, until January.



Doing so gives DeSantis time to consider a broader range of candidates.

Initial candidates for the spot had included DeSantis loyalists, such as Florida Attorney General Ashley Moody, former Florida House Speaker Jose Oliva, DeSantis’ chief of staff James Uthmeier and Trump’s daughter-in-law, Lara Trump.

DeSantis said he would call special elections to fill the seats vacated by other Trump appointees, Gaetz and Waltz, as soon as possible.

More: www.floridaytoday.com

