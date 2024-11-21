WFIT's Local News Update November 21, 2024 AM

SpaceX rocket launch from Cape Canaveral

SpaceX plans to launch a Starlink satellite from Cape Canaveral, Florida. The Falcon 9 rocket will launch the next batch of Starlink internet satellites into low-Earth orbit. The Launch window with a southeast trajectory is 10:53 a.m. to 3:24 p.m. EDT.

With 81 orbital launches, Florida Space Coast has already broken the record of launches in a year, with the bulk of the 2024 missions from SpaceX.

Three new commissioners sworn in on Brevard County board

Tuesday Three newly elected commissioners were sworn in at an organizational meeting of the Brevard County Commission.

District 1's Katie Delaney, District 3's Kim Adkinson and District 5's Thad Altman took the oath of office and District 2 commissioner Rob Feltner was unanimously selected by the board to be the new chairperson.

Chairman, Feltner said. "I want to ensure we maintain a sense of decorum while encouraging public participation."

Commissioner Katie Delaney said she hopes to set a "different tone" on the board and fulfill her campaign promise of strengthening public trust between constituents and the county government.

Kim Adkinson promised that she would be a commissioner for the entire county. "Each of us has our own vision for Brevard's future... but we're neighbors, and we have to listen to each other,"

Thad Altman stated he wants to strengthen Brevard's role as a hub of space and technology.



Susin, Thomas sworn in, Gene Trent named chair of Brevard school board

The Brevard School Board held a swearing-in ceremony Tuesday, for two new members; Eight-year board member Matt Susin, and John Thomas. The board voted unanimously to make Gene Trent, District 2, chair of the board.

While the board has been majority conservative this election skewed it entirely conservative.

It's not clear what board members will address in the coming weeks, or if they'll be prepping for potential changes as President-elect Donald Trump prepares to take office with the promise to disband the U.S. Department of Education. This move would impact local schools by cutting off necessary funds and resources.

The final board meeting of 2024 is scheduled for 5:30 p.m. Dec. 10.

STI's down in Florida and across the country

According to new data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, Sexually transmitted infections, or STI’s, aren’t spreading as fast as previously seen in the U.S. Between 2022 and 2023. State data shows there’s been a slowing in those years in Central Florida for STI’s like gonorrhea, syphilis and chlamydia.

Makella Coudray is an assistant professor of medicine at the University of Central Florida. She says STI’s decreases have happened due to more at-home testing kits and new anti-bacterial medication.

Some of these increases also resulted in temporary though it may have been significant increases in public health funding to increase efforts in infectious disease interventions, and that was also very significant in the fight against STIs.

Overall the number of STIs still remains high across the country as well as Central Florida. Orange County hit a peak of about 17-thousand cases in 2021. Case numbers dropped by 4-percent in 2023.



31 additional graves at Line Street cemetery

Thanks to an abandoned African American cemeteries’ grant, 31 additional graves have been found at the Line Street cemetery.

The historic Melbourne cemetery from the early 20th century

dates back to Melbourne’s early days when the city was known as Crane Creek.

The cemetery is the final resting place of city settler Wright Brothers, his wife Mary, and fellow founder Balaam Allen.

Melbourne city planner Sandy Ramseth says this find is historic, but there’s even more to it.

“I’m sure for the people who have lived here for a long time, this could be their relatives, so it’s also something we need to respect, conserve and preserve,” she said.

Circle K has up to 40 cents off per gallon of gas

Circle K is offering up to 40 cents off per gallon of gas.

The deal is available Thursday November 21st between 4 p.m. and 7 p.m. on all types of gas and at all Circle K locations.

According to AAA, the average gas price in Brevard on Wednesday was $3.07.

