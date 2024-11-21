WFIT's Local News Update November 21, 2024 PM

Brevard could become 'Bill of Rights Sanctuary County'

Brevard County commissioners are considering an ordinance to declare the county a "Bill of Rights Sanctuary County," proclaiming independence from "the commanding hand of the federal government" and refusing to comply with federal laws deemed unconstitutional.



The draft will be reviewed at the commission’s meeting on December 3.

The proposed ordinance would bar county officials, employees, or resources from enforcing federal laws, orders, or regulations that allegedly violate constitutional rights. However, Article III of the U.S. Constitution assigns federal courts—not county governments—the authority to determine the constitutionality of federal laws.

Sanctuary counties are gaining traction in Florida, with Collier County becoming the state’s first to adopt such a policy in August 2023, followed by Sarasota County.

Pam Castellana, director of Brevard Democrats, criticized the ordinance, arguing, "This would place the county commission above the federal government. It isn’t their job to decide whether something is constitutional or not."

Trump's Secretary of Education choice

While conservative parents group Moms for Liberty co-founder Tiffany Justice's name had been floated as a possible pick for Secretary of Education she was ultimately passed over for former wrestling executive Linda McMahon, who was nominated Tuesday.

Educated We Stand, a political advocacy organization founded by former Brevard school board member Jennifer Jenkins, released a statement Wednesday afternoon condemning Trump's nomination of McMahon.

"Linda McMahon’s nomination is far from a victory for students, educators, or families," the organization said in an email sent to media. "Her lack of experience in public education, coupled with her history as a corporate executive and Trump political fundraiser, signals a continued prioritization of political loyalty over educational expertise."

Heavy demand for hurricane hardening money closes My Safe Florida Condo soon after opening

State program My Safe Florida Condo agreed to give associations $2 in a state grant for every $1 spent to harden condo association community property against the wind.

The condominium version of a state program that allocates public money for hardening homes against hurricanes has proved even more popular than its predecessor — it shut down on its sixth day as potential grant recipients grew to five times the number it could fund.

For My Safe Florida Condo, associations could apply for the same match, up to $175,000. However the $30 million the Legislature appropriated for the condo association pilot program can cover only about 157 such groups with that size of a grant,

Florida maternity homes offer sanctuary, but it can feel oppressive

In Florida, where housing costs are rising and abortion access has been significantly restricted, many pregnant women and teens in need of a safe, stable living environment are turning to charity-run maternity homes.

These facilities, often affiliated with churches or Christian nonprofits, provide support to women escaping abuse, aging out of foster care, or recovering from addiction.

However, most of these homes operate without state standards or oversight. An investigation by The New York Times and the podcast Reveal found that many impose strict rules on residents, restricting their communications, financial decisions, and movements.

While codes of conduct are standard in residential programs, some former residents have described the rules as unexpectedly burdensome.

The number of maternity homes has grown by nearly 40% in two years, now exceeding 450, according to Heartbeat International. Dr. Melissa Radey, a social work professor at Florida State University, noted that while employees may intend to protect residents from potential threats like traffickers, the restrictive rules can pose challenges for the women living in these homes.



