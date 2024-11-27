WFIT's Local News Update November 27, 2024 PM

Falcon 9 Launched Last Night.

That SpaceX once delayed launch was a success last night at 11:41 pm. A Falcon 9 rocket carried another load of internet satellites into low earth orbit. That system now includes nearly 7-thousand satellites. The next SpaceX launch at Kennedy or Cape Canaveral is December 2nd. This one is for a satellite radio provider.

Florida Disclosure Requirement In Jeopardy.

Florida’s relatively new law requiring complete financial disclosure by local government officials is in trouble. A federal judge has blocked the law from being enforced as a free speech violation. The new requirement resulted in more than 100 local elected officials walking off the job. The strict financial disclosure law was passed by the 2023 legislature and signed by the governor. Attorneys for 26 cities and 74 public officials then sued calling it compelled speech. The Florida Commission on Ethics has considered reaching a settlement but is now going to wait for the process to play out in court.

Melbourne Barely Makes The List.

Once again Melbourne is among the best places to live according to U.S. News and World Report. Number one on the list is Naples, Florida, which the news magazine also says is the best place in the US to retire. Melbourne comes in at number 49, just barely making the top 50 list. In the past Melbourne has ranked as high as number 15.

Another TV Personality for Trump Cabinet.

The president elect’s cabinet choices includes another Floridian and Fox News personality. He wants Dr. Janette Nesheiwat for surgeon general. She’s an an emergency and family health doctor and Fox News medical contributor and has led disaster relief missions around the world, including Haiti, Ukraine and Morocco. She has called for banning all social media for teenager and young children.

What’s Open - Closed?

Most local grocery stores will be closed tomorrow. That includes Publix and Winn-Dixie. A few stores may be open for at least part of the day. They include Walgreens and CVS. Some Starbucks locations might be open.

Florida Man Hits Road.

More than four million Florida residents are taking a road trip over the holiday. That’s 100-thousand more than the record set last year. The highway patrol says Florida roads can be some of the busiest in the country over thanksgiving. Most of the tickets are for speeding, careless driving, and aggressive driving.

Tomorrow’s weather forecast calls for patchy fog in the morning then sunny with a high of 82. Then partly cloudy with a nighttime low of 62. The weekend will be cooler with a high each day of 71. And then a cold front moves in Sunday night with a low of 47.

Another Eatery for Viera.

A new California chain burger place is opening next year in Viera. Fatburger calls itself the last great hamburger stand. Fatburger will be on Viera Boulevard in the same complex that includes Whole Foods, Miller’s Ale House and Home Depot. Other eateries planning to open there include Capriotti’s Sandwich Shop and Dave’s Hot Chicken.

More: www.floridatoday.com

