WFIT's Local News Update November 29, 2024 AM

Brevard getting first of 2 cold fronts this weekend.

Two cold fronts are set to impact the Space Coast, with the first—a mild front—arriving today. Expect a slight chance of rain and daytime highs in the mid-to-upper 70s.

The second, stronger front will arrive Sunday, marking a noticeable shift in the weather. “Temperatures, which had been warm for much of November, are getting colder,” said Jared Heil, meteorologist with the National Weather Service in Melbourne.

Sunday night will bring a low around 50°F, with winds at 10 mph. Monday’s high will reach near 68°F, accompanied by wind gusts up to 20 mph, and the nighttime low will drop to about 48°F. Similar conditions are expected Tuesday, with a gradual warm-up by Wednesday, when highs are forecasted to reach near 72°F.

The push to guarantee water quality for Titusville residents continues

The Titusville City Council shot down a Tuesday motion that would have dismissed an existing appeal to a charter amendment approved by voters in 2022.

Nearly 83% of residents voted for the referendum to amend the Titusville City Charter and encode the right to clean water into it.

Something the past council didn’t certify then, and the current council still hadn’t certified it weeks after the 2024 election.

The measure would allow residents to sue government or corporations that pollute local waterways

Newly elected Councilwoman Megan Moscoso made a motion to dismiss an existing appeal to a charter amendment approved by voters in 2022. The motion was her first action on council.

Some angry residents have been pushing the city to clean up the Indian River Lagoon, long plagued by sewage spills and stormwater runoff, resulting in large fish kills and manatee deaths.

Stel Bailey runs Fight for Zero, a nonprofit dedicated to preserving the environment and water quality.

She believes Moscoso did the right thing as her first motion on the council.

“She was willing to truly represent the people who elected her into office and to certify those 2022 votes, that have continued to remain uncertified,” Bailey said.

There is currently no word if the water quality issue will be brought up at future council meetings.

Florida Tech Awarded $2.3 Million in Federal Funding to Expand AI Panther High-Performance Computing Cluster

Florida Tech has received $2.3 million in federal funding to enhance its AI Panther high-performance computing cluster.

The National Institute of Standards and Technology grant will support projects tied to Florida Tech’s Aerospace Cybersecurity Engineering Development program.

Florida Tech is building expertise in artificial intelligence and data science across fields like healthcare, defense, cybersecurity, business analytics, and social and behavioral sciences.

This project will foster collaboration with the aerospace and defense industries.

“Through this NIST project, Florida Tech continues to bridge the gap between academia and industry,” the university stated.

Tropical milkweed may do more harm than good to monarch butterflies.

Tropical milkweed, a popular ornamental plant with bright orange and yellow flowers, may harm monarch butterflies despite attracting them as a host plant for their larvae.

Unlike native milkweed species, tropical milkweed grows year-round in Florida and other areas, disrupting monarchs’ migratory patterns by encouraging them to stay in one location instead of migrating.

Additionally, tropical milkweed can harbor parasites that increase infection risks for monarchs.

With monarch populations declining, experts are pushing for their protection under the Endangered Species Act. The plant's sale in Florida native nurseries has become a contentious issue among botanists and butterfly enthusiasts.

More: www.floridatoday.com