WFIT's Local News Update December 5, 2024 AM

State presses Brevard County to take the space industry sewage, or else

Brevard County is under pressure from state leaders to handle wastewater from new commercial developments near Kennedy Space Center and Cape Canaveral Space Force Station. While the county is open to supporting the space industry’s growth, officials stress the need for "due diligence." This includes addressing limited wastewater capacity on Merritt Island, meeting environmental standards for industrial waste, and ensuring costs don’t fall on residents.

The Sykes Creek treatment facility is projected to reach capacity within 10 years, even without added demand, partly due to efforts to transition homes off septic systems to protect the Indian River Lagoon. The county is exploring funding for a potential treatment facility in Port St. John to address future needs.

In a letter, state agencies, including FloridaCommerce, Space Florida, and the Departments of Transportation, education, and Environmental Protection, urged the county to accept the wastewater, hinting that state funding could be at risk if it refuses.

Commissioner Thad Altman called the situation an "exciting opportunity," noting the growing space industry’s need to support up to 600 launches annually. Commissioners directed staff to address these concerns in discussions with Space Florida in the coming weeks.

Satellite Beach City Council may stop beach booting.

Ever since Satellite Beach started charging people to park at their beaches, the booting of vehicles has been a problem. WFIT’s Rick Glasby has an update:

Now new rules are under consideration. If passed, the booting of vehicles in Satellite Beach will end on January 1st. Instead, the majority of city council members think ticketing will do the trick.

Brevard County approves speed tables on West Cocoa's James Road

County Commissioners voted to move forward on installing speed tables along James Road in West Cocoa ahead of proposed new housing.

New housing developments bringing nearly 500 homes to the area are expected to bring increased traffic to the two-lane James and Friday roads, putting an onus on the county and developers to increase safety measures.

Speed tables are flat-topped versions of speed humps and measure 22 feet long and 3 inches high. They are meant to impact cars less, providing a smoother transition than transitional speed bumps.

Speed tables are expected to cost between $6,000 and $15,000 each and will be paid for by developers.

Hodgers is second Republican to announce candidacy for soon-to-be-vacant Florida House seat

Yesterday Insurance agency and real estate brokerage owner Brian Hodgers announced his candidacy for the Florida House of Representatives in Central Brevard County's District 32.

Hodgers, a resident of Viera, joins Bob White as announced candidates for the House District 32 seat.

Hodgers has been a member of the Brevard County Planning and Zoning Board/Local Planning Agency for the last six years. He owns Complete Choice Insurance and Complete Choice Realty, both in Suntree.

Brevard School Board Vice Chair Matt Susin, a Republican, also has been considering a run for the Florida House District 32 seat, but has not yet announced whether he would enter the race.

Brevard Democratic Executive Committee Chair Pamela Castellana said several Democrats also are considering a run for the House District 32 seat.

No date has been set for the Florida Senate District 19 or the Florida House District 32 primary or general elections.

