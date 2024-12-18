WFIT Local News Update December 18, 2024 AM

Dermatologist Cronin to seek Florida House seat 32

Melbourne dermatologist Dr. Terrence Cronin Jr. has become the fourth Republican candidate to announce his candidacy for the soon-to-open District 32 seat in the Florida House of Representatives.

Cronin joins three other Republican candidates for the House District 32 seat: Brian Hodgers, Matt Susin, and Bob White.

Cronin is the immediate past president of the American Academy of Dermatology and has advocated for skin cancer patients for many years in Washington.

“As a physician, I know patients aren’t able to see their doctors of choice and access to a physician has never been more difficult," Cronin said. "I hope to be the patient’s voice in Tallahassee regarding health care."



Randy Fine proposes flag ban.

Republican Randy Fine has filed a bill in the Florida Senate to ban flags promoting gay rights, Palestine, Black Lives Matter, and similar causes. WFIT’s Rick Glasby has the story:



Fine currently represents Brevard County in the Florida Senate. His proposed legislation would prohibit local governments, public schools, and state universities from displaying the flags.

A key state senator said Fine is unlikely to get the bill through the Florida Legislature before he steps down to run for the US Congress, suggesting the proposal may be more about campaign talking points than realistic lawmaking.

In his news release Monday, Fine said "Supporters of Muslim terror, child mutilators, and groomers have no right to taxpayer sponsorship of their repugnant messages.”

Democratic State Senator Carlos Guillermo Smith responded he’s “tired of ridiculous bills people like Randy Fine keep filing instead of solving the real problems Floridians are facing.”



FL Kidcare expansion delay

The expansion of Florida Kidcare was supposed to go into effect earlier this month, but the state announced it does not intend to move forward immediately with the change. The state did not say why it wants the new administration’s approval. However, the expansion also requires Florida to provide continuous KidCare coverage for 12 months, even when a family misses a monthly payment. Florida had previously and unsuccessfully fought the Biden administration in court over that stipulation.

Lynn Hearn is the director of the Florida Health Justice Project. She says Florida’s delay is leaving families with modest incomes on the hook and

"children with complex medical conditions who have just a very dire and extreme need for coverage.

Florida is requesting a 30-day extension before applying the new poverty line threshold which would expire in 2029…

PornHub to ban Florida The Florida Legislature passed a bill any websites offering adult content in the Sunshine State must use an age verification system or face hefty fines.

Pornhub, one of the largest and most-visited adult websites, has begun a countdown to add Florida to the list of blocked states that have passed new adult-site ID requirements.

The Florida Man Games adds audience participation.

The Florida Man Games are officially coming back. Although the window to apply online has closed, the games’ organizers announced that there will be an opportunity to compete at the games.

But you are in luck, this year, there will be one “wild card” team will be chosen from the crowd

The event will be at the St. Johns County Fairgrounds, on Saturday, March 1, 2025. General admission tickets cost $45 and VIP tickets cost $145.

More: www.floridatoday.com