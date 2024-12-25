WFIT's Local News Update December 25, 2024 AM

Surfing Santas

Thousands of Santas hit the waves on Cocoa Beach Tuesday morning for the annual Surfing Santas event.

The water, a refreshing 66 degrees, welcomed the Santas, who hit the waves for a good cause.

Thousands of spectators show up every year to watch.

This event benefits the Florida Surf Musuem, as well as Grind For Life organization, which helps those suffering from cancer.

George Trosset, the founder of Surfing Santas, said money raised today goes directly back to the community, making this event special.

Sea turtles, a Florida conservation success story, face a new threat

Florida’s sea turtle nests survived an intense hurricane season. But climate change poses an uncertain future for the beloved beach icons. Scientists link increasing hurricane intensity and sea rise to climate change. Warming temperatures allow tropical disturbances to draw more power from the oceans.

Hurricanes have always interfered with the incubation of turtle nests tucked in the sand, but stronger storms mean stronger interference. The changing conditions raise questions about the future of sea turtles, an endangered animal that has played a crucial role in marine ecosystems for the past 100 million years.

As a keystone species, sea turtles influence multiple levels of marine food webs, balancing the populations of jellyfish, crustaceans, seagrass and algae, which different sea turtle species consume.

Rising global temperatures, which scientists say helped intensify the recent storms, are a concern on land as much as in water — even nests that make it on the sand aren’t guaranteed proper development in a warming world.

Because their incubation temperature determines the sex of sea turtles, researchers expect the increasing heat to induce more female than male hatchlings.

The recent Record sea turtle nesting is likely a consequence of conservation actions that were put in place 30 years ago.

Still, climate change and the expansion of sea turtle research over the past decades bring as many new questions around conservation as answers.

Over half of Florida hurricane insurance claims rejected.

It’s been over two months since Florida was struck back-to-back by hurricanes. Rick Glasby tells that over half of the closed home insurance claims from the storms have been rejected.

According to the data from the Florida Office of Insurance Regulation, as of Dec. 18, just over half of closed claims from Milton had ended with payments. Meanwhile, figures from Dec. 16 reveal that only around 37% of closed claims from Helene had actually paid out. However, not all home insurance claims have been processed yet. In fact, just under 80% of these claims have been closed between both Helene and Milton. State figures show that homeowners have incurred total losses of over $5.7 billion.

May your season be as delightful as a WFIT tote at the farmer’s market and as cozy as sipping cocoa while listening to Morning Edition. Whether you're decking the halls, sharing cookies, or crafting the perfect holiday playlist, we’re here to keep you informed, inspired, and entertained. Thanks for making public radio possible—we couldn’t do it without your support (and a little help from coffee). Here’s to a season filled with cheer, curiosity, and signal strength. From all of us at WFIT, Stay tuned and stay merry!"

More: www.floridatoday.com