WFIT's Local News Update January 6, 2025 AM

Record-High Norovirus Outbreak Hits Brevard

Norovirus is a nasty virus that quickly spreads. It’s one of the leading causes of stomach illnesses in the U.S. It spreads through direct contact with infected people, contaminated food or water, or even touching surfaces where the virus lingers.

Symptoms include vomiting, diarrhea, severe stomach cramps, Nausea, Fever or chills, Muscle aches, and Fatigue.

The symptoms usually come on quickly, lasting about 1-3 days. But you’re still contagious for a few days after the symptoms stop.

Brevard County hospitals and clinics are seeing a significant spike in cases, and local schools report higher-than-usual absentee rates. Health officials call this outbreak unprecedented.

Norovirus is significantly different from seasonal influenza, and in related news, Florida’s COVID deaths topped 5900 in 2024, significantly lower than in the past 4 years.

The takeaway: Prevention includes Wash Your Hands, disinfecting surfaces with bleach-based cleaners, and Stay Home When You’re Sick.



New bill would strengthen Florida's pool safety law

Under Florida's swimming pool safety law, a new pool cannot pass its final inspection without one of several measures designed to prevent young children from drowning.

The law does not include the same safety check when you buy a home with an existing pool. A Central Florida lawmaker is trying to change that.

Florida has more than double the national rate of drowning deaths among children 0 to 4 years old, according to the CDC. The most recent Florida data show 74 children in that age range died from accidental drownings in 2023. Six were in Orange County.

Orlando Democratic State Representative Johanna Lopez filed a bill Friday aimed at preventing those drownings in residential pools.

House Bill 93 requires that whenever a house with a pool is sold it must have one of several pool safety measures, like a swimming pool barrier, an exit alarm or self-locking doors with latches too high for little kids.

The title company, inspector and lender would have to report violations.

FLAG BILL

After the idea did not pass during the 2024 legislative session, legislation has again been filed that would restrict the flags displayed at government buildings and schools.

Bills filed in both the Florida House and Senate for the 2025 session, which will start in March, would prevent displaying a flag that “represents a political viewpoint, including, but not limited to, a politically partisan, racial, sexual orientation and gender, or political ideology viewpoint.”

The bills do not specifically name flags that would be barred from being displayed at public buildings and schools.

Senator Randy Fine is the bill sponsor.

“Why should the Black Lives Matter flag or a fake country flag for Palestine be hanging on a flagpole at a government building. These are common sense things that shouldn’t be controversial.”

The proposals during the 2024 session drew heavy opposition from LGBTQ people and activists because they would have prevented the display of LGBTQ pride flags.

NASA’s January 2025 Stargazing Tips and Highlights

The night sky offers spectacular celestial events to kick off the new year.

The month begins with a dazzling planetary alignment. Jupiter and Venus, two of the brightest objects in the night sky, will appear close together in the southwestern sky after sunset. They will be at their closest on January 8th and 9th.

Mars and Saturn will also be visible, though somewhat fainter. Mars can be found in the western sky during the early evening, while Saturn graces the southeastern horizon.

January’s full moon, the Wolf Moon, will occur on January 25th.

