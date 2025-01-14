WFIT's Local News Update January 14, 2025 AM

Rockledge High School Lacrosse Program Cancelled

Rockledge High School athletics has canceled its lacrosse teams for the upcoming season upsetting parents, students, and community members. Athletic Director Greg Clayborne made the decision resulting in allegations of intentional obstruction and inconsistency in requirements.

The cancellation was based on a set of stringent requirements that parents argue are unnecessarily burdensome and inconsistent with those of other schools in the district.

The Rockledge High School parents call for greater accountability and transparency. There has been little to no communication from the District or the school regarding the recent firing of two Rockledge High football coaches accused of inappropriate relationships with students.

It is unclear whether the lacrosse program will be salvaged or if Rockledge High’s administration will face further scrutiny over its handling of student athletics.

Safety work set to begin on Brevard railroad crossings.

Safety work is set to begin on seven railroad crossings throughout Brevard County. WFIT’s Rick Glasby has more:

A federal grant covers 80% of over $6 million project. The remaining 20% will be paid by Brevard County, the city of Cocoa and the city of Melbourne. The at-grade railroad crossings will get new exit gates in an attempt to prevent drivers from skirting the crossing gates.



Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis calls for special legislative session on immigration,

Governor Ron DeSantis scheduled a special session for this month. Lawmakers will be back in Tallahassee the week of the 27th— days after President-elect Donald Trump officially takes office. DeSantis expects Trump to issue sweeping immigration policies on day one, and he told reporters on Monday that Florida should be a state that enforces them.

“We have a responsibility to be in this fight. State and local officials in Florida must help the trump administration enforce our nation’s immigration laws.”

DeSantis wants to use the special session to address other state issues like the rising costs of condominiums and hurricane relief and state constitutional amendments.

Drought in Florida

Recent rains have made a small dent in some areas where Florida’s drought was worsening, but it was not enough to affect the abnormally dry conditions dominating Central Florida.

Keep in mind that too much rain would also not be beneficial. Too much rain in a small amount of time creates flooding. When the ground is too dry, it is harder to absorb the water. In the long term, too much rain allows the vegetation to grow abundantly. The more vegetation, the more fuel fires have. Controlled burns remove fuels for wildfires.

Remember that drought contributes to wildfires growing. The drier the ground and vegetation, the more fuel is available for wildfires to propagate.

It is a good time to clear out any dry vegetation that you may have around your home. Cut those branches or plants that are dry. Keep at least 5 feet of space between your home and anything flammable. Lastly, review your insurance policy in case of wildfires.



