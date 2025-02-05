WFIT's Local News Update February 5, 2025 AM

Port Canaveral takes steps to prepare for added cruise business, in light of space crunch

Port Canaveral is taking preliminary steps to address a shortage of cruise terminals in light of increased demand from major cruise lines for docking sites.

The Canaveral Port Authority Board of Commissioners has approved a $3.6 million contract with BEA Architects of Miami for design work in preparation of the expansion of Cruise Terminal 5. They also are negotiating a contract with Jacobs Engineering Group for a redesign or potential replacement of Cruise Terminal 2.

Port Canaveral is the world's second-busiest cruise port, behind PortMiami . It is the home to 16 multiday cruise ships , representing seven cruise lines.

In addition to having more ships based at Port Canaveral, the ships are getting larger, with higher passenger capacities.

Having ships occupy all six of the port's major cruise terminals at once now is a weekly occurrence at Port Canaveral, and the port doesn't want to turn away future cruise business because of a shortage of facilities.

Moon River Cafe - A local inspiration from Breakfast at Tiffany’s

A new European-inpsired cafe is coming to downtown Melbourne. Moon River Cafe will feature local art, live performances, and community events.

The owner of Moon River, Kate Broderick had severe health complications from COVID-19, and she promised herself that if she recovered, she would open her own cafe. Now that dream is becoming a reality.

In addition to the creativity from locals, Moon River Cafe has been inspired from a broader perspective of European architecture and dishes. For a few years, Broderick lived in Europe and grew to love the cafe cultures and atmospheres.

Though there isn’t a set-date as to when Moon River will be opening, Broderick has already been partnering with nonprofits and organizations to get diverse performers to have a full representation of the climate she wants her cafe to encapsulate.

Fog-cloaked: SpaceX launches Falcon 9 Tuesday morning at Cape Canaveral Space Force Station

The fog was so thick that the rocket was barely visible on SpaceX's own webcast. But a Falcon 9 lifted off Tuesday morning from Cape Canaveral Space Force Station, marking Florida's 11th orbital rocket launch so far this year.

SpaceX's Starlink mission launched at 5:15 a.m. from Launch Complex 40 during a National Weather Service dense fog advisory .

The Falcon 9 deployed 21 Starlink satellites into low-Earth orbit, including 13 with direct-to-cell communications capabilities.

The first-stage booster from Tuesday's Starlink mission completed its 21st flight by touching down for landing atop the SpaceX drone ship Just Read the Instructions in the Atlantic Ocean.

Last week, Scandinavian Airlines officials announced Starlink high-speed Wi-Fi internet service will roll out fleet-wide late this year, free of charge to all passengers.

Brevard Public Schools prepares employees after Trump authorizes ICE to target schools

In an email sent to district staff Monday, Brevard Public Schools laid out guidelines for how school employees should handle possible activity by U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement officers, citing a handful of policies that cover student investigations and school visitors.

Brevard Public Schools Chief Operating Officer Rachad Wilson said they remain committed to providing all students with an education, regardless of their immigration status. He said they would follow procedures in accordance with the law, without obstructing ICE’s duties.

Janet Murnaghan, a spokesperson for Brevard Public Schools, said the physical and mental well-being of students remains the top priority for the district. She said School staff has been instructed to ask for identification and a court order if ICE shows up at the schools, and to call their legal department to confirm everything is in order.