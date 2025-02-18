WFIT's Local News Update February 18, 2025 AM

NASA meetings are on hold and missions are up in the air.



According to the Washington Post, President Trump’s executive orders have slowed work at NASA. WFIT’s Rick Glasby has details:



NASA employees and contractors don’t know what tomorrow will bring — or even if they’ll have jobs. In the days ahead, the agency’s expensive moon rocket, the Space Launch System, could be shelved. NASA’s plan to send astronauts back to the moon could be scaled back if Trump and Musk push for a rapid pivot to Mars. Even the long-term location of NASA headquarters is up in the air: The agency’s lease in Washington expires in three years, and the headquarters could soon be relocated, possibly to Florida or Texas. Elon Musk’s DOGE team had arrived on-site at NASA last Thursday. Acting NASA Administrator told employees the team will start reviewing contracts to find efficiencies.



Brevard County considers removing segments of causeways



Brevard County is considering removing sections of causeways to enhance the health of the Indian River Lagoon. Previous studies have shown mixed results regarding the effectiveness of causeway removal in improving water quality. Supporters believe that removing portions of the causeway would enhance water circulation, promote seagrass growth, and improve hurricane evacuation routes.

The county is evaluating a $700,000 study to explore different scenarios for removing segments of the State Road 528 causeway and the potential long-term benefits over the next 50 years. The dredged sand used to build the causeway covered more than 104 acres of the Banana River Lagoon, reducing its width from 10,207 feet to just 1,178 feet—leading to an 88% decline in water circulation in that area.

The study would assess various options, including constructing a new or modified bridge, installing culverts, using aeration pumps, and implementing natural solutions such as submerged vegetation and oyster substrate.

A similar project in Tampa Bay in 2018, which removed over 230 feet of a land bridge, resulted in improved water quality and set a precedent for future initiatives.



PRESIDENTS DAY PROTEST

Hundreds of protesters held up posters. some with colorful language and designs. rainbows were prominent, as were Palestinian and Puerto Rican flags -- as well as U.S. flags.

Across the country, President’s Day was marked by similar protests for the rights of LGBTQ+ people, immigrants, women, people of color, and the unhoused.



Jude Speegle.. organized the one in Orlando.



"It’s a movement, not an organization. People showing up, people wanting to commit actions, who want to have their voices heard, ready to speak out. We're ready to say that this is enough, and we want people to know that this is enough."



Speegle says they chose Presidents' Day to send a message of their disapproval of Trump, the sitting president.



Another focus is their opposition against Billionaire Elon Musk’s role in the Trump administration.

“We have a president that isn't doing it by the people for the people. Right now, we have a president that is benefiting himself and billionaires that were not elected into office, not benefiting the will of the people."

The protest is part of a national movement. organized to make their voices heard on Presidents' Day.



Joann begins going-out-of-business sales in 500 fabric stores

Joann Fabric Stores received court approval to close about 500 of its 800 stores.

Only 12 of the 47 FL stores were not named on the restructuring list and West Melbourne made the cut.

