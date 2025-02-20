WFIT's Local News Update February 20, 2025 AM

Worst Flu Season

The U.S. is experiencing its worst flu season in 15 years, with children across the country contracting the virus and bringing it home from classrooms. Parents and teachers have reported a noticeable increase in flu cases in Brevard County.

Nationally, flu rates are at their highest since the 2009 H1N1 swine flu pandemic. There have been at least 29 million flu cases, 370,000 hospitalizations, and 16,000 deaths this season alone.

In January, for the first time since 2020, flu-related deaths surpassed those caused by COVID-19. Alongside the flu, other viruses—such as COVID-19, RSV, and norovirus—are also surging this winter.

According to the Florida Department of Health, Florida is seeing abnormally high flu activity, with illness and emergency room visits significantly higher than in recent years. The H1N1 strain is currently the predominant flu virus circulating in the state.

To prevent the spread of illness, the CDC recommends keeping children home if they experience symptoms like fever, vomiting, diarrhea, rash, or respiratory issues. Children may return to school after being fever-free for 24 hours without medication.

Florida Democrat files resolution to lower threshold to pass constitutional amendments to 50%

A Democratic lawmaker wants to give Florida voters the chance to repeal a constitutional amendment that led to popular proposals on the 2024 statewide ballot to legalize recreational cannabis and restore abortion rights to come up short.

The resolution (SJR 864 ) filed on Wednesday by Orlando-area state Sen. Carlos Guillermo Smith would allow voters to decide whether to reduce the threshold to pass constitutional amendments in Florida from its existing 60% to 50%.

For Smith’s resolution to go before voters next year, however, it would need to be approved by both chambers in the Republican-controlled Legislature. That may be a tough hurdle to overcome since Gov. Ron DeSantis and other Republicans have discussed ways to make it even harder for such measures to pass statewide.

Lawmakers propose constitutional term limits for county commissioners, school board members

Sen. Blaise Ingoglia and Rep. Michelle Salzman filed legislation to limit a school board member or county commissioner to two four-year terms.

State lawmakers have long faced term limits, often leading them to run for the Senate after serving eight years in the House or return to either body after spending a term or more out of office.

In a news release Salzman said, “For too long, some county commissioners have remained in office for decades, leading to stagnation and limited accountability.”

“By filing this constitutional amendment, we are empowering Florida voters to decide if eight-year term limits are the right path forward, not only for county commissioners, but also for school board members. This measure ensures fresh perspectives, increased transparency, and a government that truly works for the people.”

A measure to impose term limits on commissioners died last legislative session.

Electric vehicles on the rise in Central Florida.

New registrations for electric vehicles are up 15% over a one year period in Central Florida. WFIT’s Rick Glasby has the story:

According to a automotive analytics company, more than 17,000 EVs were newly registered in Brevard, and the eight other counties in Central Florida. The 15% local increase last year tops the 9.4% national rate. Florida Power & Light reports that Florida is second in the national for electric vehicle adoption, behind only California. FPL is adding more public EV chargers to meet demand, including a new site in Indialantic, with Port Canaveral coming later this year.

