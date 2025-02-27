WFIT's Local News Update February 27, 2025 AM

Brevard school board hears from locals on lawsuit targeting disability protections

Florida is one of seventeen states that have filed a lawsuit seeking to overturn protections for students with special needs, arguing that the safeguards are unconstitutional.

The lawsuit challenges Section 504 of the Rehabilitation Act of 1973, a landmark law prohibiting discrimination against individuals with disabilities in programs receiving federal funding. Under this law, school districts nationwide must provide all students with a “free and appropriate public education,” regardless of disability.

Over a million U.S. students, including thousands in Florida, depend on 504 plans. These accommodations support students with conditions such as ADHD, autism, dyslexia, and chronic health issues.

Nicole Grabner is a disabled veteran who leads One Voice Brevard; she says this lawsuit could have far-reaching effects.

"The broader implications of 504 are much farther reaching than just in the Department of Education. Section 504 attaches protections for people with disabilities for any program that receives federal funding. I'm not just talking about. Schools, but also talking about discrimination in medical practices. Accessibility for people who are deaf or hard of hearing. It's really important to understand that while 504 is part of a legal protections for students with developmental and intellectual disabilities within public schools, it also reaches much further than that."

Sheriffs Gear Up to Aid Immigration Enforcement

All of the state’s 67 counties have entered agreements with federal immigration authorities to detain undocumented immigrant criminals in jails.

The Florida Sheriffs Association announced as the state rushed to assist President Donald Trump’s mass deportation efforts.

The agreements bring counties into compliance with part of a state law passed during a special legislative session this month to boost illegal immigration enforcement.

Under the agreements, sheriffs’ deputies with special training can process immigration detainers issued by federal authorities to keep inmates in jail.

The inmates can be kept up to 48 hours before being picked up by U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement officers.

The “warrant service officer” program is a key part of the Trump administration’s crackdown on illegal immigration. It focuses on undocumented immigrants who have committed crimes or been ordered to be deported by judges.



Florida lawmakers may end property taxes.



Florida lawmakers may consider a measure to end property taxes in the state. WFIT’s Rick Glasby has details:



DeSantis has said he supports the idea. If the plan is successful, Florida would become the first state in the nation to eliminate property taxes. Opponents of the move, though, point out that the tax is a primary revenue stream for local governments to fund schools, police, and roads. One possible option is a higher sales tax. The Florida Policy Institute estimates Florida would need to recover $43 billion to replace property tax revenue.

Piney Point phosphate plant will soon be closed – for good

Piney Point phosphate plant in Manatee County has caused environmental problems for Tampa Bay since the 1970s. Now the plant is scheduled to be closed.

4 years ago more than 200 million gallons were released into Tampa Bay. Shortly after, the biggest red tide bloom recorded in the bay broke out, and hundreds of tons of fish and other marine life went belly-up. Several scientific reports linked the release to the fish kills.

The plan is to have the whole site closed and covered by the middle of next year.

