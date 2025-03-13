WFIT's Local News Update March 13, 2025 PM

Merritt Island firm planning huge spacecraft processing facilities at Cape Canaveral, Vandenberg

All Points Logistics now hopes to construct a California spacecraft processing facility at bustling Vandenberg Space Force Base. This is in tandem with the company's similar $400 million-plus project at NASA's Kennedy Space Center .

All Points Logistics, a Merritt Island aerospace-logistics company , employs about 300 workers spread across the country. Its Space Prep division wants large-scale complexes where technicians with commercial, civil and national defense missions can assemble, integrate, fuel and test satellites and spacecraft before they're transported to the launch pad.

The Vandenberg spacecraft processing center would house two high bays, two medium bays and encapsulation bays for rockets with fairings up to seven meters in diameter.

Closed Titusville animal shelter Furever Home could be taken over by new groups

The former Furever Home animal shelter , which closed earlier this year after falling into disrepair, could reopen under new management even as the Titusville building it occupied is in severe need of renovation.

The building, which is owned by the county, could be taken over by one of two nonprofits, even while the county faces code enforcement violations from the city of Titusville for significant issues with the structure.

Brevard Barkhouse and Relic K9 Rescue implored the Brevard County Commission at its Tuesday meeting to reconsider shuttering the building completely in hopes of getting a chance to provide the services previously rendered by Furever Home.

Brevard County Sheriff Wayne Ivey said at the time that Furever Home operators failed to maintain the building, which he said has been falling into further disrepair for many years.

Both organizations know it would take significant rehabilitation to make the building useable again, but want to put the work in to make it something good for the community.

Fla. lawmakers navigate Gulf name change

While Gov. Ron DeSantis was among the first leaders to embrace President Trump’s renaming of the Gulf of Mexico to the Gulf of America, Florida Republican lawmakers are now eager to join the partisan chorus.

Three different bills renaming the water body were debuted Tuesday before committees in the House and Senate. Republican supermajorities are expected to pass a law setting the name change for school instructional material, road signs and more before the Legislature adjourns in early May.

Democrats were against the name change.

Republican lawmakers said they see it as a simple-to-enact, yet powerful bit of symbolism.

The U.S. Department of the Interior says the Gulf of America name was effective for U.S. federal agencies on Jan. 24, although the change did not apply in an international context.

DeSantis was quick to get on board with the president’s name change, referring to the Gulf of America within two days of the White House order when issuing his own executive order involving a winter storm.

NASA's SpaceX Crew-10 launch scrubs Wednesday, gets rescheduled for Friday at Cape Canaveral

NASA and SpaceX scrubbed Wednesday night's Crew-10 mission due to a ground-based hydraulic system issue roughly 45 minutes before launch from Kennedy Space Center.

Hours before SpaceX’s successful Starlink 12-21 liftoff, Crew-10 donned spacesuits and departed NASA's Neil Armstrong Operations and Checkout Building about 4:30 p.m., then rode inside black Teslas for a caravan commute across KSC to pad 39A.

Then they entered the Dragon and completed their pre-launch tasks before the scrub was announced.

Now, Crew-10's next launch attempt to reach the International Space Station will take place at 7:03 p.m. EDT Friday .