WFIT's Local News Update March 14, 2025 PM

Florida Sen. Moody: Move NASA's headquarters from Washington, D.C., to the Space Coast

Newly appointed U.S. Sen. Ashley Moody of Florida is introducing legislation that would direct NASA to move its largely unoccupied headquarters in Washington, D.C. , down to Florida's Space Coast.

Florida's other senator, fellow Republican Rick Scott, is a cosponsor of Moody's CAPE Canaveral Act. The acronym stands for "Consolidating Aerospace Programs Efficiently."

In the nation's capital, the lease at Mary W. Jackson NASA Headquarters , which encompasses 545,731 usable square feet, expires in August 2028. Only about 15% of this space was occupied during 2023, according to a Public Buildings Reform Board interim report to Congress.

Moody said Florida is the leader in space exploration, and that moving NASA headquarters to the space coast would bridge the bureaucracy gap and bring stakeholders together.

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis publicly introduced the idea of moving NASA headquarters to Brevard County during a Jan. 8 press event at KSC.

NASA has not released information on any relocation decisions.

GOP candidates for State Senate District 19 sound off about term limits

The issue of term limits ― especially as it pertains to State Rep. Debbie Mayfield ― was among the topics discussed by three of the four Republican candidates vying for the soon-to-be vacated Florida State Senate District 19 seat during a virtual forum this week.

Mayfield, R-Indialantic, served the last eight years in the Senate, representing District 19, from 2016 through 2024, before leaving the Senate because of term limits to run for and win a seat on the House of Representatives in November.

But when newly elected State Sen. Randy Fine announced he was running for a now-vacant seat in Congress in Florida's 6th Congressional District, Mayfield announced her candidacy for the seat she had just been termed out of. The issue went before the Florida Supreme Court which ruled Mayfield could indeed run again .

The video of the forum is available on Florida Today’s website.

NASA's SpaceX Crew-10 launch tonight: Everything to know about the launch from Cape Canaveral

NASA's SpaceX Crew-10 ’s second attempt to launch to the International Space Station is coming up shortly before sundown from Kennedy Space Center.

After Wednesday night's scrub , Crew-10's SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket is now scheduled to lift off at 7:03 p.m. EDT from pad 39A at NASA's Kennedy Space Center.

Officials blamed Wednesday's postponement on a hydraulic system issue with one of the support clamp arms, which hold the Falcon 9 to the transporter erector. Launch teams are working to address the issue, NASA reported.

Once again, the Space Force's 45th Weather Squadron has pegged odds of "go for launch" weather at greater than 95%. Meteorologists will monitor a low-to-moderate threat of upper-level wind shear.

Burger chain says its 'fries will be RFK'd' as it joins 'Make America Healthy Again' effort

With a new spin on cooking french fries, Steak 'n Shake is joining the campaign " Make America Healthy Again ," made popular by Health and Human Services Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr.

The company recently made a change and now is cooking shoestring fries in beef tallow instead of vegetable oil. In fact, Melbourne locations in Brevard were the first to start cooking their french fries in beef tallow at the end of January.

On March 1, the company posted on the social media platform X that all locations nationwide now serve fries cooked in "100% beef tallow... No preservatives, chemicals or additives."

Beef tallow is considered a saturated fat, and comes from cows and is also known as beef fat or drippings. It is made by simmering and clarifying the fatty tissue of the animal.

In contrast, seed oils are derived from plant seeds and also are known as vegetable oils, which are considered unsaturated fat.