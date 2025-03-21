WFIT's Local News Update March 21, 2025 AM

DOGE Shuts Down Melbourne Social Security Hearing Office

As part of a nationwide effort to cut real estate costs, the federal government is closing the Social Security Administration hearing office on on Dairy Road. The office handles appeals for Social Security disability and other benefit disputes but does not provide general SSA services like benefit applications or card replacements.

The closure is part of the DOGE initiative, which is canceling nearly 800 leases nationwide. Brevard County residents needing appeal hearings will likely have to travel outside the county, adding strain to those already facing legal and financial hardships.

Local disability advocates worry the closure could delay access to fair and timely hearings. Impacted residents can visit www.ssa.gov for alternative hearing locations.



The NASA Causeway bridge leading to and from the Kennedy Space Center is now complete, months ahead of schedule.

The NASA Causeway bridge is complete, months ahead of schedule.

The more than 4,000-foot bridge spans the Indian River on State Road 405.

The larger bridge is needed to accommodate the massive growth of the high-tech corridor in and around the spaceport.

Last year alone, there were 93 launches with 2,700,000 pounds of space cargo. More than 150 launches are expected this year.

Thanks to the partnership with the Florida Department of Transportation, NASA and Space Florida, it will allow drastically larger-sized payloads and rocket components to travel to and from.



Ellis Road Widening

Traffic on Ellis Road picked up after the Interstate 95 interchange opened. The road is a gateway for many of Melbourne’s 20,000 aerospace employees and a half-million travelers at Melbourne Orlando International Airport.

The problem is that the stretch of Ellis Road from I-95 to Wickham Road is only two lanes, leading to big backups during that afternoon commute.

Widening is planned for Ellis Road, but until recently, the $62 million project faced a $25 million expense gap.

Brevard County, the Space Coast Transportation Planning Organization, the Florida Department of Transportation and the cities of Melbourne and West Melbourne pulled together the funds needed to fill that gap.

If approved by state lawmakers construction could start in 2026.

Legislature wants parents, schools to play more active role in solving truancy

A bill encouraging more family and school buy-in to fix school truancy has passed its first committee in the Florida House.

Families would be encouraged to participate in truancy meetings over the phone or virtually. And if they can’t be at meetings, the school has to send notes.

Republican State House Representative Fiona McFarland voted to approve the bill, saying it’s crucial for parents to be looped into what’s happening with a truant child.

“Without your bill, that whole process of remediation and figuring out what's happening to the kid could happen with the absence of a parent. I really appreciate and applaud you taking the family into this process.”

The bill would also require schools to have truancy prevention programs, update the state on the number of students at risk for truancy, and confirm that each student has a remediation plan.

A companion bill is in its first committee in the Florida Senate.



Maslow launching Outerspace, gallery

Christopher Maslow is launching Outerspace, a gallery with flexible floor space, to host private shows and receptions.

Maslow is a high-profile muralist who has contributed murals to downtown Melbourne and Eau Gallie.

The grand opening is tonight at 5 pm. More than 150 artists will exhibit their works. There will be food, music and performance art.

More: www.floridatoday.com