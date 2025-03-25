WFIT's Local News Update march 25, 2025 AM

Combining beach renourishment projects saves $ 20 million.



The federal government is funding beach renourishment projects in Brevard County to mitigate impacts of storm surge and erosion. Rick Glasby reports the US Army Corps of Engineers hopes to save millions on the projects:

By using more efficient procedures and combining previously separate projects, taxpayers are saving about $20 million on what initially had been pegged as $150 million in work. The savings will be used to help pay for future Corps of Engineers shore protection and dredging projects along the Space Coast.

Officials highlight the economic benefits of the projects, including tourism revenue and property value increases.

Age-verification may soon be a requirement to access social media in Florida

Age-verification may soon be a requirement to access social media in Florida. A federal judge recently rejected a request by tech companies to block Florida’s law that keeps minors off certain sites. Social media attorney Timothy Shields says the tech groups failed to show which platforms would be affected under the law.

“None of those companies said we would be harmed by this law. Constitutional law 101, the court can only act on behalf of people who are injured.”

Florida’s social media ban requires tech companies to delete accounts of users under 14. Shields says the latest court ruling means the state can start implementing the ban. It was supposed to start in January, but officials agreed to postpone the date until after the hearing. It’s unclear when enforcement will begin.



Experts reflect on future of the Florida panther as fourth killed in vehicle collision in 2025

The death toll of Florida panthers continues to climb, with four recorded deaths as of March 10, bringing the 2024 total to 36. With an estimated 200 panthers remaining in the wild, primarily in South Florida, environmental groups are increasingly concerned but remain committed to conservation efforts.

Organizations like The Nature Conservancy are working with state and federal agencies to improve panther habitats. In March 2023, the conservancy partnered with the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Natural Resources Conservation Service to expand 30,000 acres of protected land through purchases and development restrictions.

To further safeguard panthers, the Florida Department of Transportation received $6.1 million in December to enhance wildlife underpasses and fencing along state highways, reducing road fatalities. These wildlife corridors ensure panthers have safe crossings and access to protected land.

Despite the critically low population, conservationists remain hopeful that ongoing efforts will help secure the future of the Florida panther.

Florida Gas Prices Lowest Since December 2023

Florida gas prices have fallen 14 cents over the past week, now averaging below three dollars per gallon.

According to the Triple A Auto Club, a gallon of regular unleaded gas in Florida was two dollars and 96 cents on Monday.

That’s down 12 cents in the past week and 55 cents per gallon lower than last year.

More than 70 percent of filling stations in Florida are now selling gas below three dollars per gallon.

Triple A spokesman Mark Jenkins says lower oil prices and stronger gasoline production numbers have led to the drop in price.

“It’s the lowest state average that we have seen since December 2023. Really, a lot of that is being driven by the price of crude oil. Oil price lows have sustained long enough to allow gas prices to reach this point.”

The cheapest gas in Florida is being sold in the Panhandle, while the most expensive fuel in the state is found in the West Palm Beach area.

