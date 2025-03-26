WFIT's Local News Update March 26, 2025 AM

Free and reduced school meals are being eyed by the Feds

The federal government is preparing to cut billions from the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program, or SNAP.

Deep cuts to one program impacts the other, says policy expert Carolyn Vega with No Kid Hungry.

"This level of cut is...unprecedented, and really walking back more than 10 years of progress on expanding access to school meals..."

Schools get federal money for free meals based on how many students get food assistance, like SNAP, at home.

Changes to eligibility for SNAP could mean fewer students qualify and, therefore, fewer schools.

Lawmakers also want to require schools to verify every student's food benefits manually.

The process is partially automated now and policy experts say doing it manually would create mountains of paperwork and tie up a school's administrative resources.



Florida Surgeon General Joseph Ladapo in the Running for Trump’s CDC Director



According to CBS News, Florida Surgeon General Joseph Ladapo is being considered to lead the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) under former President Donald Trump’s administration. He is among the potential candidates alongside former Texas Congressman Michael Burgess, following the collapse of Weldon’s nomination due to insufficient Republican support.

Florida Governor Ron DeSantis endorsed Ladapo on Sunday, calling him a “fantastic selection.” Appointed in 2021 and reconfirmed in 2023, Ladapo has been controversial, drawing criticism for his skepticism toward COVID-19 vaccines and the World Health Organization.

If selected, Ladapo’s appointment could mark a significant shift in national public health policy as the Trump administration finalizes its leadership team.



FWC plans virtual public meetings to discuss rules for prohibited invasive reptiles

The Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission will host virtual public meetings to change Florida's rules regarding prohibited nonnative and invasive reptiles, including green iguanas and Argentine black and white tegus.

The public comment will help FWC draft new rules.

The first of six meetings will be March 25. Details at MyFWC.com/Nonnatives



Majority of Floridians support DeSantis and Trump.



President Trump and Gov. DeSantis both enjoy high approval ratings with Florida voters. WFIT’s Rick Glasby has details:

A new Mason-Dixon public opinion survey conducted earlier this month shows that 52% of the public approves of Trump’s job performance, with 44% disapproving. Likewise, the survey shows that 53% of Floridians approve of the governor’s performance, while 42% disapprove. The poll also shows that Trump's choice for next Florida governor, U.S. Rep. Byron Donalds, has a 48% approval rate. First Lady Casey DeSantis, who appears to be the governor's choice of successors, has a higher favorable rating with 53% approval.

Gov. DeSantis announces $389M for water restoration in Brevard County

On Tuesday morning, Gov. Ron DeSantis stopped at the Ted Moorhead Lagoon House on Dixie Highway to announce $389 Million for Natural Water Resource Restoration in the State. Of that, 100 million dollars will be allocated to the newly formed IRL Protection Program. Providing funding to support 25 priority water quality projects in the Indian River Lagoon. Including upgrades to wastewater management plants, septic conversion, and mitigating runoff.

Environmental Community annual ECO awards

Six Brevard schools were awarded the annual ECO awards, recognizing their efforts toward environmental care and ownership.

All six schools earning this year’s awards had hands-on activities for students that focused on environmental sustainability. From monitoring water quality in the Indian River Lagoon, composting, using recycled materials, beach clean-ups, and a clothing swap

Sherwood, Gemini, and Sea Park Elementary Schools; West Melbourne School for Science; Verdi Eco School; and Melbourne High School

