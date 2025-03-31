WFIT's Local News Update March 31, 2025 AM

'This is a major blow': Loss in federal funds hitting Brevard County food banks hard

Brevard County organizations dedicated to feeding the most vulnerable residents are feeling the impact of federal budget cuts, as demand for assistance surges.

David Brubaker, president and CEO of The Sharing Center of Central Brevard, was informed that the federal program providing emergency food assistance has been cut for the rest of the year. As a result, 28 tractor-trailer trucks of food destined for Florida communities have been halted.

A recent U.S. Department of Agriculture announcement revealed that schools and food banks will lose approximately $1.1 billion in funding from two key programs that support food banks through grants and local food supplies. The Emergency Food Assistance Program (TEFAP) has canceled product allotments for the remainder of the year, reducing food distribution to communities by half.

TEFAP, which provides free emergency food assistance to low-income individuals, is a vital resource for nonprofits and churches. The cuts will significantly impact Brevard County organizations that rely on these funds and food donations to support those in need.

Positive manatee trend triggers official end to Unusual Mortality Event

Following an extensive review, the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service has determined that the Unusual Mortality Event from December 2020 to April 2022, when more than 1,200 manatees died along Florida’s Atlantic coast, is officially over.

It’s been two years since the last manatee death **directly linked to starvation … Both the federal **and state agencies for fish and wildlife conservation, say seagrass in the Indian River Lagoon has made enough of a comeback for manatees to be reproducing again.

But Beth Brady with the Save the Manatee Club still has concerns about the harmful algal blooms that **led to a historic loss of seagrass. Those blooms are from high nutrient concentrations caused by leaky septic systems and stormwater runoff.

“Have those underlying problems been addressed? And that's why this is a rather tenuous situation. So even though there has been some increase in forage, particularly in the Mosquito Lagoon, we still have a long way to go.”

Brady says restoring the I-R-L’s previously lush seagrass beds could take 10 to 20 years.

Florida lawmakers wade into 'War at the Shore' over beach access

Florida lawmakers are considering repealing a 2018 law restricting beach access in Walton County, favoring private beachfront property owners. The Florida Senate Judiciary Committee approved the repeal (SB 1622) in a 9-2 vote to restore "customary use," allowing public recreational access to dry sand beaches, even on private property.

A 2016 Walton County ordinance had declared public rights to the county’s 26 miles of dry sand beach, but a subsequent state law overturned it. A five-year legal battle ended last year, leaving most private beaches inaccessible to the public. Advocates argue that restoring beach access is essential for tourism, the local economy, and reducing disputes over beach use.



Palm Bay is re-activating its school zone speed

The city of Palm Bay is re-activating its school zone speed enforcement camera program.

All 15 of the schools in the city have cameras, and police say that now that the ticketing problems are taken care of, the cameras can start running again.

Palm Bay PD paused the program after some complained of incorrect fines or speeding infractions on days when schools were closed.

A school zone speed violation will be generated at 11 miles over the speed limit. The cameras will be back up and running today.



More: www.floridatoday.com