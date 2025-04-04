WFIT's Local News Update March 4, 2025 AM

Florida House Bill 5101: Impact on Brevard County Schools

Florida House Bill 5101 proposes major changes to the state’s public school funding, sparking concerns among Brevard County parents and educators. The bill significantly alters the Florida Education Finance Program (FEFP), with two key provisions:

Slashing Advanced Program Funding: HB 5101 cuts by 50% the bonus funding school districts receive for students in accelerated programs like AP, IB, and Dual Enrollment. This reduction may force districts to scale back offerings or shift costs to families.

Eliminating Enrollment Stabilization Funds: The bill removes the $350 million safety net designed to support schools facing enrollment declines. With Florida's expanded private school vouchers, Brevard County risks financial instability if public school enrollment drops unexpectedly.

Set to take effect July 1 if passed, these changes could directly impact classrooms and high-achieving students. Concerned Brevard parents have launched an online petition, “Stop Florida HB5101 Funding Cuts,” to oppose the bill.

The Palm Bay City Council to consider doubling the amount of backyard chickens allowed.

The Palm Bay City Council is reviewing a proposal to increase the number of chickens allowed on a half-acre property from four to eight.

The move comes after wholesale egg prices soared above $8 per dozen in 2024. However, according to the U.S. Department of Agriculture, prices have dropped for the third consecutive week, now averaging just over $4 per dozen. Officials credit the decline in avian flu cases for the price drop, as improved conditions have boosted egg production.



Amazon starts its own internet satellite constellation.

Next week Amazon will start building its own internet satellite constellation. WFIT’s Rick Glasby reports:

Project Kuiper will compete with SpaceX’s Starlink satellites for internet customers. The first production Kuiper satellites are scheduled to launch next week on a ULA Atlas V rocket from the Cape.

Amazon will try to catch up to SpaceX’s Starlink constellation by contracting with multiple launch companies. More than 80 launches will be needed to get the 3,200 satellites into orbit. Amazon will use eight of the remaining Atlas V rockets as well as an additional 38 launches on ULA’s new Vulcan rocket. In addition, the company has launches lined up with Jeff Bezos’ rocket company Blue Origin, European company Arianespace and even a couple of launches with SpaceX. The pressure is on. Amazon’s license from the Federal Communications Commission requires half of the satellites be placed in orbit by July, 2026.

Senate Targets 'High-Stakes' Testing

The Florida Senate on Thursday passed a wide-ranging education bill that includes eliminating a requirement that high-school students pass algebra and language-arts tests to earn standard diplomas.

Senators unanimously approved the measure, representing a major change after years of Republican leaders saying test requirements are important in evaluating student performance and holding schools accountable.

Bill sponsor Corey Simon says it is time to move away from “high stakes” testing.

“We are wanting to make sure that our kids are not becoming robots to just being able to take a test. I think we have heard from parents over the years that all we do is teach tests and teach to the tests.”

Under current law, students must pass standardized tests of Algebra 1 and English-language arts to earn standard diplomas.

The bill would require that a student’s performance on the English-language arts assessment make up 30 percent of the student’s course grade — similar to an already-existing requirement for Algebra 1.

Halfway through this year’s legislative session, whether the House will take up the proposal remains unclear.

