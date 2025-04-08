WFIT's Local News Update April 8, 2025 AM

Health First to open free-standing emergency department in Rockledge to help fill gap

As Orlando Health prepares to close its 298-bed Rockledge Hospital on April 22 due to safety concerns, rival provider Health First is accelerating plans to open Brevard County’s first stand-alone emergency departments.

Health First announced it will open two free-standing emergency facilities. One will be located near its Business Center at 3300 S. Fiske Blvd., just 1.5 miles from the soon-to-close hospital. The second site, planned for southern Brevard, is still in development, with further details expected within three months.

The closure of Rockledge Hospital has sparked protests from staff, residents, and local officials. In response, Health First is moving quickly to establish a 13,000-square-foot, 12-bed emergency department in Rockledge, pending approval from the Florida Agency for Health Care Administration and other regulatory bodies.

Palm Bay approves ICE training for cops under Florida's 287(g) immigration policy

Palm Bay has become the latest city in Brevard County to approve U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) training for its police officers under the federal 287(g) program. During Thursday's meeting, the City Council unanimously approved the measure in a 5-0 vote.

The 287(g) agreement allows local officers to detain individuals suspected of being in the country without legal documentation. Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis has aligned closely with former President Donald Trump’s immigration policies, mandating local law enforcement agencies participate in immigration-specific training through ICE.

While all 67 Florida county sheriff’s offices have adopted the 287(g) program, it remains unclear how many cities have followed suit. Satellite Beach approved a similar measure last month.

Despite the agreement, Palm Bay’s policy states that its police department will not carry out workplace raids, self-initiated immigration enforcement, or investigations based solely on immigration status.

DeSantis and his administration have expressed support for using state authority to remove local officials who do not comply with these immigration enforcement policies.

Orlando airport expands direct flights to Europe.



Good news if you’re planning on traveling to Europe. Rick Glasby tells us that Orlando International Airports is adding more direct flights.

Soon, you’ll be able to fly non-stop to Madrid, Munich, and Paris from MCO. Discover Airlines just starting flying non-stop to Munich. Air France will add direct flights to Paris. And next October, Iberia launches four weekly flights to Madrid, Spain. That will bring the total of nonstop service to 60 international destinations from Orlando.

Book Bans Driven by Organized Groups, ALA Report Finds

"All Boys Aren’t Blue" by George M. Johnson tops the American Library Association’s (ALA) most challenged books list, reflecting a growing trend of coordinated efforts to remove titles from libraries. According to the ALA's latest State of American Libraries Report, over 70% of book removal attempts now come from organized groups and elected officials—far surpassing the 16% initiated by individual parents.

Deborah Caldwell-Stone, director of the ALA’s Office for Intellectual Freedom, noted many challenges stem from lists circulated by groups like Moms for Liberty. Most targeted books feature LGBTQ+ themes or touch on sensitive issues like drug use.

This surge in censorship comes amid broader threats to libraries, including proposed federal funding cuts to the Institute of Museum and Library Services. Florida currently leads the nation in book removals, and new state legislation could prevent schools from defending challenged books based on their literary or educational value.

As a result, librarians nationwide are becoming increasingly cautious. “Librarians don’t want to get prosecuted,” Caldwell-Stone said. “Many are unsure whether they can safely add politically or socially sensitive books to their collections.”

More: www.floridatoday.com