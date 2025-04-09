WFIT's Local News Update April 9, 2025 AM

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis and other leaders said it makes sense to move NASA’s headquarters to the Space Coast.

NASA plans to make a new headquarters in Washington, D.C. but many Florida leaders want to see the Kennedy Space Center as NASA's new official home

The lease on the current headquarters in Washington, D.C is set to expire in August 2028.

In a recent press conference, DeSantis said that there is no need for NASA to build a new building at the nation’s capital.

Florida is not the only state opening its doors to NASA, with Cleveland’s city council passing a resolution urging the space agency to call Ohio home.

However, Rob Long, chief executive of Space Florida, — the state’s aerospace economic development agency — said that it makes sense for NASA to come to the Sunshine State.

U.S. Sen. Ashley Moody also said Florida has always been home to NASA.



ULA rocket launch Wednesday evening.



ULA has moved the time for today's rocket launch from around noon to 7PM. Rick Glasby has more:



An Atlas V with five side-mounted boosters will send the first operational internet satellites for Amazon to low-Earth orbit. There’s a 65% chance of favorable weather conditions. Project Kuiper is Amazon’s competition to SpaceX’s Starlink satellite constellation.



Commercial company United Launch Alliance will launch the satellites into orbit.

Central Florida Public Media’s Brendan Byrne reports.

It’s the first batch of more than 32-hundred satellites Amazon plans to place in orbit. It’s called Project Kuiper <> which aims to blanket the globe with internet access.

Amazon has planned roughly 80 more launches to get the system up and running. Project Kuiper joins other space-based internet constellations like SpaceX’s Starlink…which has more than 7-thousand satellites in orbit.

These so-called mega-constellations have drawn criticism over concerns they could create additional space debris or interfere with astronomical observations.



Special ed bills making their way to DeSantis' desk

Several bills related to special education in Florida are moving quickly through both chambers of the Florida legislature.

A bill that would expand early intervention services for autism and fund more schools and camps for kids with autism is headed to a full vote of the Florida House.

It’s already been approved by a full vote of the Florida Senate.

A separate bill that would create work credentialing for students with autism, is also on its way to a full vote of the House, after being approved by a full vote of the Senate.

Finally, a bill requiring students to learn about disabilities and disability history passed its last committee in the House, and is in its second committee in the Senate.

These bills have found traction thanks to the backing of Florida Senate President Ben Albritton.

The current legislative session ends May 2.



Krome Letter VR

Democratic U.S. Representatives have sent an angry letter to the Trump Administration demanding restored oversight of the controversial Krome Detention Center for migrants.

The letter to Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem was spearheaded by Florida U.S. Representatives, including Congress members Debbie Wasserman-Schultz, Frederica Wilson and Sheila Cherfilus-McCormick. Almost 50 Democratic House members signed it.

The statement calls for the immediate reinstatement of Homeland Security oversight agencies that were shut down by the Trump administration last month, despite being mandated by Congress. It also demands an end to the “immoral mistreatment” of detained migrants at the Krome Detention Center in western Miami-Dade County. The facility has faced intense criticism during President Trump’s ongoing deportation efforts, with representatives citing “inhumane conditions and abuses,” including severe overcrowding.

