WFIT's Local News Update April 15, 2025 AM

Two Florida bills propose changes to the composition of the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission.

One bill focuses on regional representation, requiring members to reside in specific state regions.

The other seeks to expand the commission from seven to nine members but is unlikely to pass in a Republican-led Legislature.

The commission sets environmental policy that dictates most fishing and hunting rules and the rules for developing scrub, wetlands, and other fragile habitats where threatened and endangered species live.

FWC has its own law enforcement arm to enforce laws and rules relating to hunting, fishing, and wildlife.

The Florida Constitution requires FWC to be composed of seven members appointed by the Governor, subject to confirmation by the Senate, for staggered terms of five years.

There is no residency requirement for members. They are not paid but may be reimbursed for travel expenses.

There are currently no term limits, so members can serve for decades.

Massive cuts to NASA science budget.

NASA’s science budget could be cut nearly in half under an early version of President Donald Trump’s budget proposal to Congress. Rick Glasby has more…

The move would terminate billions of dollars’ worth of ongoing and future missions. The budget proposal, though not yet formally submitted to Congress, would eliminate a long list of planetary and astronomical missions, including the next major NASA space telescope and the agency’s goal of bringing samples of Mars back to Earth to search for signs of ancient life.

Trulieve funnels $19.6 million to a renewed effort to legalize recreational marijuana

In 2024 Trulieve provided about $145 million in contributions to back a failed recreational marijuana amendment on the ballot.

The medical cannabis company has contributed $19.6 million during the first three months of 2025. The money has gone to the Smart & Safe Florida committee, which is gathering signatures to get a revised constitutional amendment on the 2026 ballot.

As of Friday afternoon, the Division of Elections had received 150,804 valid signatures for the initiative, according to its website. Smart & Safe Florida must submit 880,062 valid signatures to get on the ballot.

Florida Gas Prices Drop

The average price of a gallon of gasoline in Florida dropped nine cents during the past week, amid an increase in supply and concerns about the effects of tariffs.

According to the Triple A auto club, Florida drivers are now paying an average of three dollars and nine cents per gallon for regular

unleaded gas.

Triple A spokesman Mark Jenkins says increased production and a decrease in demand could keep prices down.

“We have some concerns about a potential economic downturn, that has also helped to keep oil prices somewhat in check, because of concerns that demand might taper off a little bit.”

Nationally, Monday's average price was three dollars and 18 cents a gallon.



12-year-old likely hurt by surfboard fin, not shark, in Cocoa Beach incident

A 12-year-old boy Initially thought to be injured by a shark bite in the waters off Cocoa Beach.

Officials now believe the fin of a surfboard may have instead caused the laceration, Brevard County Fire-Rescue officials said Monday.

The incident took place on Sunday in the waters off of the Cocoa Beach Causeway. Brevard County Ocean Rescue lifeguards immediately responded and the boy was airlifted to Orlando’s Arnold Palmer Hospital.

