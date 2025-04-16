WFIT's Local News Update April 16, 2025 AM

Protesters Oppose Return of Teacher Charged in Teen Party Case

A small group of protesters gathered outside Saturn Elementary School on Tuesday morning to oppose the return of teacher Karly Anderson, who faces charges related to a teen party involving alcohol and marijuana.

Anderson, formerly a teacher at Roosevelt Elementary in Cocoa Beach, was arrested in January along with then-principal Elizabeth Hill-Brodigan after Cocoa Beach Police discovered more than 100 teenagers at a party held at Hill-Brodigan’s home. Both were charged with child neglect and contributing to the delinquency of a minor.

The two women had been on paid administrative leave until last week when Hill-Brodigan’s status was changed to unpaid following the filing of formal felony charges by the state attorney. Both remain out on bond and are scheduled to face separate trials.

Fauci talks viral falsehoods and how to defend science, at Sarasota event

Doctor Anthony Fauci talked about the dangers of slashing the budgets and staff of the nation's health agencies at the Van Wezel in Sarasota on Monday.

Speaking to a packed house Fauci described decades of working for presidents of both parties, and helping treat patients during the AIDS epidemic.

He said he learned to expect the unexpected, and how he had to contradict President Trump when he said COVID would disappear like magic and advocated unproven treatments.

Fauci retired in 2022 and wrote a book. His wife was among those who lost their jobs at the National Institutes of Health this month amid steep budget cuts to government health and aid agencies.

Fauci said those cuts mean people around the world who were helped by US government funded public health programs will lose their lives.



The nuclear option.

Florida is more reliant on a single fuel source than any other state. Rick Glasby tells us we use natural gas to generate most of our power.

The Florida Public Service Commission recommends state leaders consider accepting more nuclear power generation. Not the giant nuclear plants of old, but rather “small modular reactors” (SMRs) that use far less fuel, employ passive safety systems, and can easily be integrated into the power grid.

Florida has four large nuclear plants — two at Turkey Point in Miami-Dade County and two in St. Lucie County, all operated by Florida Power & Light. Small modular reactors are around one tenth the physical size of traditional large nuclear reactors.

Alligator Mating Season Brings Increased Activity and Caution in Florida

Alligator mating season has officially begun, bringing a noticeable spike in gator activity across Florida. While alligators are a year-round presence in the state, they tend to be more visible and aggressive from early April through early September.

Mark McHugh, president and CEO of Gatorland, emphasized that as both human and alligator populations grow, encounters are becoming more common—sometimes even in residential areas. “Living alongside alligators in Florida means respecting their space and following safety guidelines to prevent dangerous encounters,” McHugh said. “They can show up anywhere, even in swimming pools.”

Floridians are urged to stay alert outdoors, as alligators may be hiding under cars, in storm drains, or even on golf courses. Officials also remind the public:

Never feed alligators

Avoid swimming in waters where gators may be present

Keep pets and small animals away from shorelines

Be especially cautious from dusk to dawn, when gators are most active

Call Florida Fish and Wildlife’s nuisance alligator number at 866-FWC-GATOR.

