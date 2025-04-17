WFIT's Local News Update April 17, 2025 AM

Beach Renourishment May Pose a challenge for nesting sea turtles

While a Brevard beach renourishment project is wrapping up soon, it may cause hurdles during sea turtle nesting season, which runs from March 1 through October 31.

Along South Patrick Shores, steep sand cliffs have formed from the renourishment project, affecting nesting sea turtles.

The area is part of the $47 million Brevard County Mid- and South Reach Shore Protection Project, which was started to fix major erosion caused by hurricanes Ian and Nicole in 2022.

Brevard County is a major nesting ground for Leatherbacks and other turtles, home to an estimated 8,000 to 20,000 nests yearly.

The question is whether the beach will be restored to level ground.

According to Brevard County Natural Resources, steep slopes can form after replenishment work.

Officials said they are confident more wave events as summer approaches will create a gentler beach slope.



Florida Senate expands tax cut proposal to involve vehicle-registration fee credits and more

Last week, the Senate said it would propose permanently eliminating sales taxes on clothes and shoes that cost $75 or less and holding a series of sales tax “holidays,” including a new one on hunting equipment. The bill released Monday also included a one-time credit on annual vehicle registration fees and a three-year extension to an existing freeze on local cell phone and cable TV taxes.

The Senate plan does not include the House’s big-ticket proposal to reduce the state sales tax rate from 6 percent to 5.25 percent.

The House tax package would also reduce a commercial lease tax from 2 percent to 1.25 percent, cut the sales tax rate on electricity from 4.35 percent to 3.6 percent, and others.

DeSantis, who has been battling with House leaders on a series of issues, last week called the House proposal “crumbs for most working-class people.” The governor also said a sales tax cut would benefit tourists.

Fluoride ban progresses in Tallahassee.

A bill that bans fluoride in drinking water statewide is moving to the Florida House and Senate floors for a vote. WFIT’s Rick Glasby has the story:

The fluoride ban is part of a comprehensive farm bill in Tallahassee. At least 22 Florida communities, including several in Brevard, have already stopped fluoridating drinking water since Florida Surgeon General Ladapo issued guidance against the dental health practice. But water fluoridation is a medical treatment recognized by the FDA for addressing tooth decay.

DeSantis criticises State House of Representatives

During a media briefing in Fort Myers Wednesday, Florida Governor Ron DeSantis continued his criticism of the state’s Republican-dominated House of Representatives.

DeSantis termed the House membership as being “the swamp” in action.

“I do think the Florida House is embarking on really unprecedented exhibit of self sabotage. They are the least productive Florida House of Representatives that we have had in the modern history of the Florida Republican Party, certainly since I've been here.”

DeSantis claimed the House was working with what he termed as “liberal Democrats” and the “liberal media” to undo a lot of the conservative efforts in education and other areas.

He added that he thought some had manufactured smears against his wife Casey DeSantis and her Hope Florida Foundation efforts. A Miami Herald and Tampa Bay Times investigation recently discovered the Foundation diverted $10 Million to an effort to defeat the state marijuana issue. A House Subcommittee Is looking into the matter.

DeSantis concluded that nothing was coming out of the Florida House of Representatives that would rival the success of Hope Florida.

