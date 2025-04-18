Murder conviction overturned, Jeff Abramowski to go free on bond

After 23 years behind bars, Circuit Judge Steve Henderson overturned Jeff Abramowski's 2006 murder conviction yesterday. Abramowski was convicted and received a life sentence in the 2002 murder of 78-year-old Cortney "Dick" Crandall after new DNA testing of the murder weapons.

The state is not dropping charges against Abramowski, and for now, is proceeding as if they plan to retry him. However, both sides agreed that bond should be set.

Florida Leaders Push to Relocate NASA Headquarters to Sunshine State

The Florida Council of 100, a nonprofit, nonpartisan group, has urged congressional leaders to support moving NASA’s headquarters to Florida. Backed by over 125 business, academic, and civic leaders, the letter highlights Florida’s strategic advantages and alignment with the future of space exploration.

“Relocating NASA HQ to Florida brings leadership closer to the mission-critical operations that define America’s future in space,” said Council Chairman George LeMieux. “It’s not just good for Florida—it’s the smart move for the nation.”

The letter outlines several key benefits:



A robust aerospace ecosystem with over 700 companies and 140,000 skilled workers

Lower construction and utility costs compared to Washington, D.C.

A top-ranked education system with strong connections to NASA and the space economy



Hope Florida meeting interrupted on public Zoom call

A virtual meeting hosted by the Hope Florida Foundation, a charity backed by First Lady Casey DeSantis, was abruptly cut short Thursday after it was hijacked by online trolls. The meeting was intended to address growing concerns over the use of $10 million in funds, which critics allege were diverted from a Medicaid settlement to support Governor Ron DeSantis’ political attacks on recreational marijuana.

With over 190 public attendees, the foundation aimed to introduce new accountability measures. However, during the public comment period, the call was flooded with pornographic content, fascist imagery, and AI-generated audio of Donald Trump using racial slurs.

Unable to stop the disruption, organizers were forced to postpone the meeting, raising further questions about the foundation’s transparency and preparedness.

“What a spectacle that was. That was certainly hard to watch. I promise that we are going to keep this zoom clean.”

That’s Florida Democratic Party Chair Nikki Fried. After Hope Florida’s meeting, she criticized what she sees is continued incompetence and corruption of Hope Florida and the DeSantis Administration.

“For too long, this corruption has gone unchecked. That is what happens when you only have one party controlling a state for over 30 years. But finally, they have been caught in the act. Floridians deserve to know what really happened here, because fighting corruption in government is a bipartisan issue.”

DeSantis and Florida Attorney General James Uthmeier, the governor’s chief of staff when the money changed hands, both maintain that the money allocations were legal and above board.

Hope Florida, spearheaded by First Lady Casey DeSantis, connects Floridians on welfare with non-profit and religious services.

According to its website, Hope Florida is funded by donations from individuals and private businesses and provides financial services to local nonprofit organizations.

Potatoes and marshmallows for Easter

U.S. egg prices increased again last month to reach a new record high of $6.23 per dozen. With egg prices higher than ever, creativity kicks in. Some folks are planning to color potatoes, rocks, or marshmallows instead of traditional Easter eggs.

Don’t let egg-spense limit your holiday fun. No egg-sperience necessary. Go wild eggspress yourself! After all, traditional Easter eggs are Not all they're cracked up to be.



