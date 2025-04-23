WFIT's Local News Update April 23, 2025 AM

Brevard implements burn ban

Brevard County officials have banned open burning following several fast-moving brushfires in the southern part of the county.

The ban targets bonfires and other forms of open incineration but does not apply to state-permitted burns, barbecue grills, or authorized fireworks displays.

The decision follows a recent incident on April 21, when a large pile of dense vegetation caught fire in southern Palm Bay and quickly spread. Although the fire has been contained, Palm Bay Fire-Rescue crews say it may smolder for days.

Dry weather and temperatures in the mid-80s are expected to persist through the weekend, raising fire risk across the Space Coast.

School Board plans for student increase

The Brevard County School Board is looking at short- and long-term plans to accommodate the increase in students.

School officials say that with over 6,000 people moving to the area annually, schools are projected to be overcapacity in the next two years, especially in Palm Bay.

The county’s population has increased by 21% since the 2020 census.

The schools with the most immediate needs in classroom space are Westside Elementary, Sunrise Elementary, and Bayside High School.

Proposed projects include building a new two-story classroom, using portable classrooms, and turning Sunrise into a K-8 model.

The costs of all projects total $47 million.

Hope Florida Foundation lawyer says he’s too busy to attend hearing.

A Republican lawmaker is accusing Florida’s top law enforcement officer of fraud and money laundering tied to the state-backed program Hope Florida. Rick Glasby has the story:

State Representative Alex Andrade says Attorney General James Uthmeier, along with a lawyer for the Hope Florida Foundation, committed criminal wrongdoing while Uthmeier was serving as Governor DeSantis’ chief of staff.

Andrade is leading a House investigation into the program. The Hope Florida Foundation has been under fire for a $10 million donation that allegedly was used to defeat a recreational pot amendment. Andrade is holding a legislative committee hearing in Tallahassee to investigate. But the attorney for the Hope Florida Foundation, Jeff Aaron, says he’s too busy to testify. Rep. Andrade told Aaron to clear his schedule and attend the hearing voluntarily. The meeting on Thursday could be explosive: In addition to Attorney Aaron, Florida Attorney General James Uthmeier, and the heads of the two nonprofits that received the $10 million have been summoned to testify.



FSU students want lawmakers to keep them safe from gun violence

Days after the deadly shooting at Florida State University, students are grappling with the fear they felt -- and still feel.

"When I transferred to Florida State University just last fall, I never thought I'd find myself locked inside a classroom, texting loved ones, unsure if I'd ever see them again.'

That's Andres Perez , a group of students who spoke at the state Capitol on Tuesday.

They urged Republican lawmakers not to weaken gun restrictions. The House had passed a bill to lower the long gun buying age from 21 to 18 before last week's shooting. But the Senate now seems unlikely to pass it.

Perez and his classmates are also calling for stronger gun storage laws. The 20-year-old accused of killing two people and injuring others at F-S-U got access to his mother's firearm.

"Our generation deserves better. We deserve to feel safe in our schools, our communities, and we deserve a safe future."

The students raised issues about campus security as well. They suggest more locks on doors and faculty training.



