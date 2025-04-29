WFIT's Local News Update April 29, 2025 AM

Brevard Student Suspended Over Critical Off-Campus Email

A Brevard Public Schools student was suspended after sending a profanity-laced email criticizing the school board — a move many see as blatant government retaliation against protected speech.

The controversy centers on Satellite High junior Savanna Pollitt and School Board Vice-Chair Megan Wright. Outraged by the district’s decision not to renew teacher Melissa Calhoun’s contract — after Calhoun used a student’s preferred name without parental consent — Savanna wrote an emotional email on Saturday, April 12. Sent from her personal account and off-campus, her message was a private expression unrelated to any school activity.

However, Wright forwarded Savanna’s email to district officials, who suspended the 17-year-old for one day, labeling her message a “major” infraction under Brevard’s student conduct code, typically reserved for serious disruptions or threats.

The suspension quickly sparked backlash from parents, students, and free speech advocates. Facing mounting criticism, Brevard Public Schools rescinded the suspension, tacitly admitting that punishing Savanna for off-campus speech was a mistake — and likely a violation of her First Amendment rights.



Homeless nonprofit loses funding.

One of Brevard’s largest homeless services programs is considering cutting services after one of its largest donors was forced to reduce funding. WFIT’s Rick Glasby has the story:



Matthew’s Hope Ministries, with facilities in Cocoa and West Orange County, says the average donation rate is about 60 percent less than what it used to be. Matthew’s Hope claims it relies solely on community donations to serve people in need. The group says donations have been down recently due to the uncertain economy. The locations in Central Florida will have to come up with $50,000 a month to maintain services. About 1,000 people come to Matthew's Hope per week for services like medical care, mental health, hygiene and food.



Moms for Liberty Co-Founder Removed from Florida Ethics Commission After Senate Rejects Confirmation — Again

Tina Descovich, co-founder of Moms for Liberty, has been forced off the Florida Commission on Ethics after failing Senate confirmation for the second consecutive year.

In 2024, journalist Robert Burns, founder of Space Coast Rocket, filed an ethics complaint showing that Descovich’s paid leadership role with Moms for Liberty violated Florida law, constituting unregistered lobbying and presenting an apparent conflict of interest. Despite this, Governor Ron DeSantis reappointed her after the Senate declined to act.

In 2025, the Senate again refused to confirm her, triggering a Florida law that bars appointees from reappointment for a year after two failed confirmations.

Descovich’s removal is not just a political setback — it's a direct enforcement of ethics laws made possible by independent watchdog journalism. One well-documented complaint successfully held a powerful figure accountable and protected the integrity of a key government oversight body.

Florida's DOGE effort should be overseen by the Board of Governors, but isn't, says one member

Governor Ron DeSantis announced Florida's own version of DOGE to eliminate wasteful spending in government, including at state colleges.

Eric Silagy is on the Board of Governors, which oversees 12 Florida universities.

He says, so far, the Board of Governors has not been included in these efforts.

"No, I have not had any meetings with anybody to date on on this Doge initiative, I've not been briefed.I raised that during the last meeting that the Board of Governors should be, and frankly, I think we must be involved. It's our it's not only our duty, it's our constitutional obligation."

Florida DOGE has asked universities for a list of all their grants, and research published in the last six years.

