WFIT's Local News Update April 30, 2025 AM

Tire Removal Effort Aims to Protect Indian River Lagoon Marine Life

Volunteers with the nonprofit Waterway Warriors recently removed more than 300 discarded tires from the area around “Tire Island” in Cocoa Beach, part of a growing effort to protect fragile marine life in the Indian River Lagoon.

Once dumped with good intentions, these aging rubber remnants are now a threat. As they break down, they release microplastics, synthetic chemicals, and toxic metals — all of which pose serious risks to small fish and other lagoon species.

“During this work, we uncovered a bit of local history — that these tires were placed here in the 1970s as a misguided erosion control measure,” said Sandra Leone, co-founder of Waterway Warriors.

Waterway Warriors estimate another 200 to 300 tires remain near Tire Island and say additional cleanup efforts are already underway.



USF, FAU and FIU professors ask for end to ICE cooperation

In Florida, several universities have signed a deal that says campus police will act as deputies for federal immigration agents.

Some professors are speaking out against the plans, which would allow campus police -- under ICE supervision -- to interrogate anyone quote -- "believed to be an alien."

The University of South Florida's faculty senate voted Friday to ask U-S-F not to participate in the agreement.

David Simmons is a professor of engineering at USF and is the faculty senate president.

"It erodes the kind of trust and safety that is necessary for students to be able to engage in learning and the free expression which is at the core of what we do in higher education."

The vote was 57 to 3. It's non-binding, meaning U-S-F does not have to act on it.

Faculty at Florida International University and Florida Atlantic University have also asked for their leadership to pull out of the agreement with ICE.



Water Fluoride Ban Heading to DeSantis

The Florida House gave final approval to a bill that would prevent local governments from adding fluoride to water supplies and take aim at the labeling of plant-based products such as milk, meat and eggs.

The bill comes amid debates in cities and counties across the state about ending the decades-old practice of adding fluoride to public water supplies to improve dental health.

GOP Representative Danny Alvarez says government agencies should not decide whether to put drugs and chemicals in people’s bodies.

“Does the government have the right, by a mere simple majority vote, to put medicines, drugs and chemicals into your body that you did not consent to?”

But bill opponents, including Representative Anna Eskamani, say adding fluoride to water supplies is a public-health measure.

“At the current levels of fluoride, it is very, very low. Not only is it safe; it is a game-changer for dental health.”

The Senate passed the bill earlier this month.

If DeSantis signs the bill, Florida will follow the lead of Utah, which this year became the first state to ban fluoride in public water supplies.



Florida speeding law ahead

Florida House Bill 351 addresses a "dangerous excessive speeding" offense for exceeding the speed limit by 50+ mph or recklessly driving 100+ mph.

First-time offenders would see penalties of up to 30 days in jail or a fine of $500 or both, while a second and subsequent offense could mean up to 90 days in jail and/or a $1,000 fine. Speeders caught too often could lose their license for up to a year.

If signed by the Governor, it will take effect July 1, 2025.

