WFIT's Local News Update May 2, 2025 AM

Multiple Brevard teachers report being investigated over use of student names

Last night, former board member Jennifer Jenkins posted on Facebook that she had received messages from teachers that letters of reprimand were being sent out to educators across the district.

Brevard Public Schools Spokesperson Janet Murnaghan said the district can't release information on active investigations.

"What I can tell you, is that Human Resources is required by Florida Statute to investigate complaints," she said in an email May 1.

Jenkins confirmed two teachers reported being reprimanded in Brevard.

The comment section of Jenkins' April 30 post was filled with teachers expressing a sense that their jobs muzzled them from saying anything publicly online for fear of retaliation, with some sharing experiences of parents going through their social media posts and taking them to their schools.



MRC hits mangrove milestone.



The shoreline restoration team at the Marine Resources Council hit a milestone in April. Rick Glasby has the story:

They planted more mangroves along the Indian River Lagoon in the first quarter of 2025 than in all of 2024 or 2023. The mangroves were installed as part of the living shoreline project. The MRC, Brevard Zoo, ORCA, and the Florida Oceanographic Society are working to reverse an 80 year decline in the number of mangroves in the lagoon. Mangroves stabilize shorelines and are nurseries for fish and other marine life.

The Marine Resources Council is celebrating Mother's Day by planting a mangrove in honor of a mother figure in your life. Details at lovetheirl.org



Port Canaveral, planning $500 million in landside and waterside improvements

Port Canaveral Advantage is a port-wide continuous improvement program that is planning over $500 million in improvements

Within a five-year planning window, the program includes large-scale, infrastructure projects associated with new cruise ship arrivals, modernizing and expanding cargo berths and bulkheads, upgrading facilities maintenance, deploying new technologies, and renovations to Jetty Park.

Jetty Park – will get a new camp store, guest cabins and dog park, renovated bathhouses, roadway and lighting improvements, playground refurbishments, and redesigned public boat ramps.



Florida Lawmakers Push to Expand Charter Schools Amid Public School Funding Concerns

Florida lawmakers are working to pass legislation that would make it easier to convert traditional public schools into charter schools. The bills, advancing swiftly through the Republican-controlled Legislature, align with a broader push to expand school choice across the state — a move that critics say is draining resources from public education.

The state Senate has approved a budget allocating roughly $9,000 per student annually, with funding following the student to public, private, charter, or even home schools. As more families opt for alternatives like private or charter schools, traditional public schools are seeing steep funding declines. This trend has intensified since Florida eliminated income restrictions on school vouchers two years ago, making private education more accessible to a broader population.

“It's a constant erosion,” said Andrew Spar, president of the Florida Education Association. “Take the money, give it to vouchers. Take the schools, give them to charters. What’s left? We can’t let public schools become the schools of last resort.”

Spar argues that profit, not student success, is driving the expansion. He says many charter schools are operated by private companies that target well-performing schools in affluent areas while avoiding schools with higher needs, such as those serving low-income communities or students with disabilities.

As the legislative session nears its end, several charter-focused bills are expected to reach Governor Ron DeSantis, a vocal supporter of school choice and charter expansion.

