WFIT's Local News Update May 5, 2025 PM

Florida’s Brightline booked 3 million trips in 2024, and lost $550 million.

Brightline the high-speed train service running between Miami and Orlando, reported losing $549 million in 2024, even though it had 2.8 million passengers in 2024, a significant increase from the previous year.

The train offers Free WiFi and multiple power and USB outlets at every seat. Passengers get one free carry-on bag; checked bags cost. Small cats and dogs are allowed (for a fee).

A trip from Orlando to Miami takes about 3½ hours. Tickets start at $49 for the Smart Saver business class and $89 for the Premium first-class.



U.S. Rep. Kathy Castor blasts Trump order to defund PBS & NPR as ‘illegal’ and an ‘overreach’

Last week, President Donald Trump signed an executive order to end federal funding for NPR and PBS.

Congressmember Kathy Castor blasted the move as illegal.

The order directed the Corporation for Public Broadcasting to cancel funding for NPR and PBS, with Trump claiming the stations are biased and inaccurate.

However, the CPB is a private, nonprofit corporation - creating a situation Castor calls an overreach.

“This is illegal. You hate to see the Corporation for Public Broadcasting have to take him to court, because that's just a waste of money.”

However, Castor says pushback from Congress may be dicey, and encouraged Americans to reach out to their representatives and demand change.

“It’s more important than ever that our neighbors all across the Tampa Bay area, all across the state of Florida, are speaking out and pressing their representatives in Congress and speaking out. It’s only going to be through activism and democracy that we’re able to defend these authoritarian moves”



Florida arts funding uncertain as budget talks continue, Palm Beach arts agency remains optimistic

Funding for the arts in Florida hangs in the balance as lawmakers in Tallahassee continue budget talks. But one of the largest arts agencies in the state is cautiously optimistic.

At the center of the debate is a major art funding gap for the state’s Division of Arts and Culture. The House is proposing $13 million dollars. The Senate, a much larger $39 million dollars.

The final amount remains to be seen.

Jennifer Sullivan, Senior Vice President at Cultural Council for Palm Beach County, says she’s at least reassured that funding for the arts is part of budget conversations.

“ So we're very hopeful that shows again that there is a commitment to arts funding. We aren't going to be the, you know, 50th dead last state in terms of arts and cultural funding.”

Governor Ron DeSantis unexpectedly vetoed all arts funding last year, cutting support for nearly 600 related programs.

Meanwhile, Sullivan says there’s still concern over a tax proposal that could dissolve Tourist Development Agencies or require bed tax votes every eight years. This could impact how large and midsize organizations apply for millions of dollars in grants.

State lawmakers have extended the legislative session until June 6th.

Florida Bills Could Slash Funding for Accelerated and Career Education Programs

Bills moving through Florida’s Legislature could significantly reduce state funding for accelerated learning and career education programs from pre-K through high school.

If passed, the legislation would affect programs like Advanced Placement, International Baccalaureate, Cambridge AICE, dual enrollment, and Career and Technical Education.

Educators warn the funding cuts could lead to fewer qualified teachers, reduced professional development, limited course offerings, increased testing costs for families, and lower college and career readiness for students statewide.

More: www.floridatoday.com