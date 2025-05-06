WFIT's Local News Update May 6, 2025 AM

Florida Ballot Measure Law Signed by DeSantis Faces Immediate Legal Challenge

Governor Ron DeSantis swiftly signed into law a controversial measure that critics say will make it harder for citizens to place constitutional amendments on Florida’s ballot, prompting an immediate legal challenge.

The bill, passed and signed on Friday, imposes new restrictions on the citizen initiative process. Among them: anyone collecting more than 25 petitions must register with the state or face felony charges. Petition forms will also require more personal information from voters, and initiative campaigns will face tighter deadlines and steeper fines.

Supporters, including Republican lawmakers, argue the law is intended to prevent fraud. Opponents say it undermines democracy and grassroots political participation.

Over the weekend, the group Florida Decides Healthcare — currently working to get a Medicaid expansion initiative on the ballot — filed a federal lawsuit, claiming the law violates First Amendment and due process rights.

“Florida already has the most restrictive ballot amendment process in the nation,” said Mitch Emerson, the group’s executive director. “This law is a machete taken to a system that needs a scalpel.”



Equality Florida celebrates defeat of 'anti-LGBTQ' bills during 2025 legislative session

Nadine Smith, Equality Florida executive director, A leading advocate for LGBTQ rights in Florida said every "anti-LGBTQ" bill filed in the 2025 legislative session was defeated.

Bills that were defeated included banning flags that represent a "political viewpoint," at government agencies, schools and universities.

A bill banning Employment practices including gender identity or expression, or a employer mandate on pronoun use.

Banning cities and counties from using policies related to diversity, equity, and inclusion and withholding medical grants to any state university "medical institutions of higher education" that use DEI policies.



Florida arts funding uncertain as budget talks continue, Palm Beach arts agency remains optimistic

Funding for the arts in Florida hangs in the balance as lawmakers in Tallahassee continue budget talks. But one of the largest arts agencies in the state is cautiously optimistic.

At the center of the debate is a major art funding gap for the state’s Division of Arts and Culture.

The final amount remains to be seen.

Jennifer Sullivan, Senior Vice President at Cultural Council for Palm Beach County, says she’s at least reassured that funding for the arts is part of budget conversations.

“ So we're very hopeful that shows again that there is a commitment to arts funding. We aren't going to be the, you know, 50th dead last state in terms of arts and cultural funding.”

Governor Ron DeSantis unexpectedly vetoed all arts funding last year, cutting support for nearly 600 related programs.

Meanwhile, Sullivan says there’s still concern over a tax proposal that could dissolve Tourist Development Agencies or require bed tax votes every eight years. Impacting how large and midsize organizations apply for millions of dollars in grants.

The legislative session has been extended until June 6th.



Florida’s Brightline booked 3 million trips in 2024, and lost $550 million.

Brightline the high-speed train service running between Miami and Orlando, reported losing $549 million in 2024, even though it had 2.8 million passengers in 2024, a significant increase from the previous year.

The train offers Free WiFi and multiple power and USB outlets at every seat. Passengers get one free carry-on bag; checked bags cost. Small cats and dogs are allowed (for a fee).

A trip from Orlando to Miami takes about 3½ hours. Tickets start at $49 for the Smart Saver business class and $89 for the Premium first-class.

More: www.floridatoday.com