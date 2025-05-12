WFIT's Local News Update May 12, 2025 AM

Florida budget negotiations derail again

Florida’s legislative standoff over the state budget and competing tax proposals has deepened, with no resolution in sight more than a week after the regular session was supposed to end.

House Speaker Daniel Perez announced Friday that lawmakers will return next Tuesday to formally extend the session through June, the constitutional deadline to approve a new spending plan before the fiscal year begins on July 1. The move follows Senate President Ben Albritton’s decision to block consideration of the House’s proposed ¾-cent sales tax cut, which Governor Ron DeSantis had already vowed to veto, preferring a focus on eliminating property taxes.

Barry University political science professor Sean Foreman noted the level of division is unprecedented: “I don’t recall a Florida Legislature being this divided this late in the session, and again, it’s all run by the same party, so that’s remarkable.”

The rift is rooted in conflicting visions for tax relief. Perez backs a short-term sales tax cut with an eye toward addressing property taxes next session. DeSantis opposes any sales tax cuts, pushing instead for immediate property tax elimination. Meanwhile, Albritton has raised concerns about the long-term fiscal impact of permanent tax cuts, especially as federal COVID-era funds dry up and uncertainty remains about future federal aid.

Adding to the gridlock, the House and Senate remain roughly $4 billion apart in their overall budget proposals.

Deadline is May 12 to register to vote in special election for Florida Senate, House seats

Brevard County residents have until May 12 to register to vote in the June 10 special elections for Florida Senate District 19 and House District 32.

Voter registration can be completed at any of the four Brevard County Supervisor of Elections offices or online at VoteBrevard.gov.

As of January 1, all previous mail ballot requests have expired. Voters who wish to vote by mail must submit a new request to receive ballots for elections through 2026.

Early voting runs from May 31 to June 7.

On Election Day, June 10, polls will be open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Voters must cast their ballots at their assigned precinct location.

A candidate forum, hosted by the League of Women Voters, will take place at Eastern Florida State College on May 18 at 6 p.m.



Former 'South Park' writer launches parody website lampooning Brevard school board

On May 6, former "South Park" and "Mad TV" writer Toby Morton launched brevardschoolboard.com, a satirical website parodying the five members of Brevard's school board and Superintendent Mark Rendell.

"Meet the Dysfunctional Culture Warriors Mismanaging Brevard County, Florida," a banner reads on the site's homepage.

In April, Brevard made international headlines when Melissa Calhoun’s contract was not renewed. The issue was Calhoun, a Satellite High teacher who called a 17-year-old student by their chosen name. It caught Morton's attention and prompted him to launch the website

"Kids are so impressionable, and it just ... it terrifies me that these people are making decisions for children."

Despite its sardonic tone, there's a serious message behind brevardschoolboard.com, Morton said.

"I felt doing (the website) from their perspective would be not only funny ... but also to let people just to paint a picture of how ridiculous they are," he said. "It's not like I can change their mind or change the course of the school board, but the more focus I can put on them, I think the better."

