WFIT's Local News Update May 13, 2025 AM

Daily Bread closes its doors

Daily Bread has closed its doors, but the organization's mission to serve the homeless in the community isn’t stopping.

Now they are going mobile with their Streetside Chef food truck, visiting four different Melbourne area churches Tuesdays through Thursdays.

Along with Streetside, free showers will be offered to the homeless.

Daily Bread opened on Fee Avenue back in 1988 and has served people in need since then.

Daily Bread Executive Director Jeff Njus. “We want to be able to be accessible on a regular, but not too frequent, basis that the rhythm we know can really work.”

The Daily Bread is also starting a new project called Providence Place, which is a 3-acre site with 119 units on nearby Apollo Boulevard.

Groundbreaking on Providence Place is set for this fall, and plans to open sometime in 2027.

The group will also operate a mobile van where their social work team can work with people on getting off the streets.



Fertilizers Restriction rollback

Fertilizers fuel algae blooms in springs and other waterways. Some counties ban their sale during rainy months. But Hernando County commissioners are considering an ordinance that would weaken the summer regulations.

This comes after a University of Florida presentation that showed the best time to fertilize turf grass is in the warm growing season.

But that's the same time summer rains wash the nitrogen and phosphorus into waterways. Algae growth is turning Florida's springs green and killing seagrass that manatees and other marine life depend on.

Michael McGrath with the Florida Sierra Club described how algae growth creates long-term impacts beyond the environment.

"Healthy lawns and clean water aren't mutually exclusive when you have things like slow-release fertilizers for spring and fall," McGrath said. "And it's been proven in over 18 counties and 100 municipalities across the entire state, so there's no, there's no reason to roll this back."

He said more than 40 Hernando businesses and organizations signed a letter urging the county to keep the restrictions.



Which is Florida’s dirtiest city?

WFIT’s Rick Glasby reports on a new survey that reveals the Florida city is considered the dirtiest.



The study ranked cities based on four metrics: air pollution, water quality, waste management, and resident dissatisfaction. Miami was voted Sunshine State’s dirtiest city, suffering relatively poor scores when it came to living conditions and pollution. Melbourne came in at #147 in the nationwide ranking. The “dirtiest” city in the country turned out to be San Bernardino in California.



Regional Fed pres. believes economy will be 'less resilient' than a few months ago

Pervasive uncertainty - that’s how the regional head of the Federal Reserve described the economy as the central bank kept interest rates unchanged at its meeting last week.

Atlanta Federal Reserve President Raphael Bostic is not a voting member of the committee that decides the bank’s target interest rate, but he supported the group’s decision to hold its rate steady.

He said he didn’t think it's prudent to change borrowing rates - quote - with so little visibility of the path ahead - end quote.

The bank surveys businesses throughout the southeast about every six weeks. Its latest survey found business leaders souring on the economy even as overall economic activity grew a little.

Bostic is sticking with his forecast for a resilient economy in the face of the trade war and other challenges. But he now believes - quote - it’ll be less resilient - than he expected just a few months ago.

