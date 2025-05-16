WFIT's Local News Update May 16, 2025 AM

Parent accuses Satellite High teachers of 'grooming' teen to transition

Brevard Public Schools Superintendent Mark Rendell informed a Satellite High School teacher, whose contract was not renewed, that a student's parent accused teachers of "influencing and grooming" their child to become transgender, citing the use of the student’s chosen name as part of the concern.

The issue began after the parent contacted School Board Chair Matt Susin on March 6, following a dispute with their 17-year-old, who is dual-enrolled at Satellite High and Eastern Florida State College. During the argument, the student mentioned that teachers had been using their chosen name, which aligns with their gender identity.

According to a 2023 Florida Board of Education rule, schools must have parental consent to use a student’s chosen name. The parent had not signed such a form. The teacher, Mrs. Calhoun, is the first known educator in Florida to lose their job due to this policy.

Rendell said the parent expressed concern that faculty were encouraging their student’s transition by using a preferred male nickname.

Calhoun explained her use of the name was unintentional and based on habit, as she had taught the student for several years prior to the rule. She denied any discussion of gender transition with the student, emphasizing that her focus was on teaching AP English and maintaining a positive learning environment.

Assistant Principal Lundy supported Calhoun, calling her a “highly effective teacher” who consistently prioritizes student success, based on evaluations, classroom walkthroughs, and academic performance.



International crew named for next Axiom flight.



The next crew of private astronauts to fly from the Cape has been named. Rick Glasby has the story:

Axiom Space will send astronauts from Hungary, Poland, India, and the US to the International Space Station. It marks the first time in over 40 years that these nations are returning to space on a joint mission. The Falcon 9 rocket will lift off no earlier than June 8th from Kennedy Space Center. Former NASA astronaut Peggy Whitson will be mission commander.



Tips to combat misinformation on social media CC

You may get some of your news from social media.

It can be an easy way to stay informed fast, but it's also tough to know whether you're getting all the facts.

Sometimes people don't realize they're sharing incorrect information online, but other times it's intentional.

Joshua Scacco [SKA-coe] directs the Center for Sustainable Democracy at the University of South Florida.

He says you don't have to distrust all the news you see on your social feeds, but you should always verify.

"When we get content or information that we think even potentially agrees with what we believe politically, to approach it skeptically, to look and see, has this been verified by some other set of sources.”

You can also ask questions -- like who posted this, and when was it published? If you're not confident the story is accurate, don't share it.

Some people intentionally spread inaccurate content online in order to mislead you.

But a lot of the misinformation circulating on social media is shared by people who don't recognize it for what it is.

Scacco says people should be skeptical of what they encounter online.

Before pressing the share button, take a few moments to verify the information. That could involve looking into who published the article or seeing if other outlets are reporting the same story.

"The individuals out there who are trying to foist false information on people are expecting everyday individuals not to take those additional steps."

