WFIT's Local News Update May 19, 2025 AM

Congressional committee reduces funding for SNAP program that feeds 3 million Floridians

Cuts to federal funding for the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program -- or SNAP -- were approved this week by the Agriculture Committee in the U.S. House.

Nearly 3 million Floridians rely on SNAP to put food on the table.

SNAP benefits have always been fully funded by the U.S. government. This bill would make the states pay 5 to 25 percent of the benefit -- based on their payment error rates.

That could cost Florida 1-point-6 BILLION dollars in 2028.

Holly Bullard with the Florida Policy Institute, a progressive think tank, says state lawmakers, facing budget shortfalls and this new, recurring cost, would feel pressure to cut people off or reduce benefits.

“Who's going to feel the brunt of this? It's going to be rural communities who have a very high SNAP participation rate, and those farmers in those communities who support and engage in this program, you know, and it's going to be an ever-increasing food insecurity in our state.”

Republicans in Congress say the cuts to SNAP are part of President Trump's, quote, "One Big, Beautiful Bill" and will restore integrity to the program.

Florida fights ruling that it violated Endangered Species Act threatening manatees

The Florida Department of Environmental Protection is appealing an April ruling by U.S. District Judge Carlos Mendoza, who found the state violated the Endangered Species Act by allowing wastewater discharges that threaten manatees in the Indian River Lagoon.

The lawsuit, brought by Bear Warriors United, argued that state-permitted discharges led to the destruction of seagrass—manatees' primary food source—resulting in harm and deaths. Mendoza agreed, citing the ongoing impact of “legacy pollutants” entering the lagoon.

Following the ruling, the environmental group asked the judge to issue an injunction requiring the state to develop a conservation plan and to impose a moratorium on new construction relying on septic tanks.

As of May 9, 363 manatee deaths had been reported in Florida this year, including 75 in Brevard County.

State jobless rate inches up in April, demand for workers remains strong

Florida’s unemployment rate inched up in April to 3-point-7 percent. The South Florida jobless rate was just 3 percent. Both are higher compared to a year ago, but they remain historically low.

The state and regional unemployment rates have been creeping up…with the emphasis on creeping. Despite worries about the trade war with high tariffs and falling consumer sentiment, there remains robust demand for workers in Florida.

Jimmy Heckman is the chief of workforce statistics and economic research at the state Department of Commerce.

“there's truly a lot of demand for labor in Florida. And that in combination with the low unemployment rate, you know, most people that are, that are out there looking for work, find it that does lead to a, a very competitive environment, an environment that really does favor workers in, in the labor market.”

The industries that cut the most jobs last month in South Florida were wholesale trade and tourism.

Is Trader Joe's finally coming to Brevard?

A permit has been filed for a buildout of a Trader Joe's in Viera. The permit seeking construction at 2221 Town Center, the address is currently where Michaels crafts store is located.

There have been many rumors of Trader Joe's 'coming to Brevard County' in the recent past but official word from Trader Joe's at this time is there is no "confirmed location" on the Space Coast.

More: www.floridatoday.com