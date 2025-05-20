WFIT's Local News Update May 20, 2025 AM

Hurricane Forecast

Renowned research scientist from the Department of Atmospheric Science at Colorado State University, Phil Klotzbach, is predicting a busier than normal hurricane season.

The Atlantic Basin Hurricane Season is from June 1 through Nov. 30.

Klotzbach predicts there will be 17 names storms, nine of them, will become hurricanes. And of those nine, four will be considered major storms Category 3 or higher.

So there's still a lot of uncertainty here, but though still relatively conducive Atlantic, I think is one of the, one of the primary reasons why we're still going somewhat above normal, but again, not as busy as what we saw last year. So last year we ended up with 11 hurricanes and five major hurricanes, even with a five week lull during the peak season. So last year was, you know, was still extremely busy. And obviously, I don't even tell you, from being in Florida, it was an extremely impactful season as well.

Even though Klotzbach does not predict landfalls, but he can say with certainty the a high probability of Florida being in the cross-hairs is high.



‘Dangerous dog’ owners in Florida may have to buy insurance. What penalties they could face

Under a bill sent to Gov. Ron DeSantis, owners of "dangerous dogs" will be required to register them, keep them penned, and carry liability insurance of at least $100,000

The bill is dubbed the "Pam Rock Act" in honor of a 62-year-old Putnam County mail carrier who was mauled to death by five dogs when her truck broke down in a rural area in 2022.

No dog breeds are mentioned in the bill, Instead, it defines a dangerous dog as one that has:

"Aggressively bitten, attacked, or inflicted severe injury on a human being"

Has chased or approached a person in a menacing fashion in a public area (if sworn to and investigated)

If a dog is classified as dangerous:

The dog must be Registered, have a microchip, Be Spayed or neutered and the owner must obtain liability insurance of at least $100,000



Sebastian treasure hunter wants more.



A Sebastian treasure hunter is seeking a 20-year permit renewal to continue salvaging artifacts from 10 Spanish shipwrecks. WFIT’s Rick Glasby reports:



Sam Guttoso, manager of a salvage company based in Sebastian, has applied for a permit to continue searching the 10 shipwreck areas. Over 100 Spanish coins were discovered on the sites in 2015. The 1715 shipwrecks led to Indian River, St. Lucie and Martin counties being called the Treasure Coast.



Record Memorial Day Weekend Travel Expected

A record number of travelers are expected to hit Florida roads and crowd airports over the next week, during the Memorial Day holiday period.

The Triple A auto club is forecasting 2.6 million Floridians will travel more than 50 miles this week.

That’s about a four percent increase from last year.

Orlando and Miami are two of the top five U.S. destinations for the May 26th holiday.

Triple A spokesman Mark Jenkins says Floridians should expect busy roads and long lines at airports this week.

“Keep in mind that you are sharing the roads with a lot of folks who might be in town from another state. They might be here for the first time and are not familiar with the roadways. So, just be courteous of other drivers.”

Nationally, 45.1 million people are expected to travel for the holiday.

Florida gas prices are currently three dollars and four cents per gallon, down 41 cents from one year ago.

More: www.floridatoday.com