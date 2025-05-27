WFIT's Local News Update May 27, 2025 AM

SpaceX testing on ninth Starship launch Today

SpaceX announced that it will be testing out some new objectives and experiments during its ninth Starship launch today.

The launch window opens at 7:30 p.m. this evening in Boca Chica, Texas.

The Super Heavy booster will attempt several experiments while on a trajectory to splashdown in the Gulf of Mexico. One is having the booster rocket used for a second time, a first for Starship.

The Starship craft itself, part of the Artemis III mission sending people back to the moon, will eventually hold 100 humans and has its own test objectives.

Starship will deploy eight Starlink satellite simulators that are expected to burn up on re-entry.

The flight test includes several experiments focused on enabling Starship’s upper stage to return to the launch site.

If all goes well, test flight nine will be completed in an hour and six minutes and Starship will splash down in the Indian Ocean.

Sweeps in Brevard for undocumented immigrants.

Immigration enforcement efforts are causing fear and uncertainty among immigrant communities in Brevard County. WFIT’s Rick Glasby has more:

For weeks now, law enforcement agents from Homeland Security, Florida Highway Patrol, and the Brevard County Sheriff’s Office have combed Central Florida to take custody of undocumented immigrants. In Brevard County, state and federal law enforcement agents have been reported carrying out traffic stops along Interstate 95, And they also have been reported going through the Sunrise Park mobile home park in Cocoa, where a number of immigrants have lived over the years.

Vacant Sears Town Mall to Be Revamped

Sears Town Mall in Titusville, a 22-acre property, dormant for years is part of a $240 million redevelopment plan to revitalize the U.S. 1 corridor. Plans include 240 apartments, a hotel, an assisted-living facility, restaurants, and additional amenities designed to attract residents and visitors alike.

The redevelopment could generate approximately 1,500 jobs and contribute an estimated $28.6 million to the regional economy.

As part of the deal, county officials signed off on a $2.4 million economic incentive package, funded through commercial development property tax revenues generated within Titusville, not from general county property taxes.



Call centers replaced many doctors' receptionists. Now, AI is coming for call centers

Startups are marketing AI products with lifelike voices to schedule or cancel medical visits, refill prescriptions, and help triage patients.

Zocdoc, the appointment-booking company, has introduced an automated assistant it says can schedule visits without human intervention 70% of the time.

Google AI's per-use price has dropped by 97%, company CEO Sundar Pichai claimed in a 2024 speech.

Soon, many patients might initiate contact with the health system not by speaking with a call center worker or receptionist, but with AI.

June's full moon.

June's full moon will be at its lowest point since 2006, known as a major lunar standstill. It won't happen again until 2043.

The next full moon will be on Wednesday, June 11th, 3:44 a.m. and is called the “strawberry moon”; it will appear larger than normal, low on the horizon, and may even be orange or reddish.

June's full moon is the closest full moon to the summer solstice, the longest day of the year in the Northern Hemisphere, which falls on June 21 this year.

During a major lunar standstill, the northernmost and southernmost moonrise and moonset are at their farthest distance apart. This affects how long the moon appears to stay in the sky.

