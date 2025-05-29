WFIT's Local News Update May 29, 2025 AM

Solar Car Debut

Local startup Solar Transport Systems Inc debuted their solar car in Palm Bay yesterday.

The Inti has a range of 75 miles and a top speed of 25 mph. It is street legal and runs completely on solar power. The car is being marketed as the perfect neighborhood car. Julian Field, Founder & CEO, says the car is ideal for commuting.

“It is a neighborhood solar car, so it’s for people who have typical max journeys in their daily life of about 10 miles. Turns out that most people, 70% of their journey, is less than 6 miles, so this car has most of what you need covered and it’s free driving.”

The price of the car is $22,000, and pre-orders are being taken now. The car is being manufactured locally in Bradenton and plans are to be available by this fall.

“Expect to start production in August and will be making deliveries in October.”

The 2-seater car cuts an estimated $14,000 in fuel costs and is backed by a 5-year battery warranty.



Last chance to request a mail-in ballot.

Republican Debbie Mayfield and Democrat Vance Ahrens are competing in a special election for Florida's Senate District 19. WFIT’s Rick Glasby tells you have options for voting:

All Brevard County registered voters residing within State Senate District 19 and State House District 32 can vote in person on June 10th. The deadline to request a mail ballot is Thursday, May 29 by 5:00 pm. You can request a mail ballot online at VoteBrevard.gov. Early in-person voting for the special election opens this Saturday and runs through June 7th.



When will SpaceX launch Starship from Florida?

Following its latest Starship test mission, SpaceX is preparing to expand operations for the world’s largest rocket with launches planned not only from Texas but also from Florida’s Space Coast. The company, led by billionaire Elon Musk, is developing new Starship production and launch capabilities in the state.

Construction is underway on a massive new facility dubbed "Gigabay" near SpaceX’s existing site at NASA’s Kennedy Space Center. The 380-foot-tall building will be used to assemble and prepare the 232-foot-tall Super Heavy boosters with the Starship upper stage for upcoming missions.

Pending the completion of environmental reviews, SpaceX aims to conduct its first Starship launch from Florida by the end of 2025.

Saharan Dust

According to the National Weather Service, Saharan dust is making its way toward Florida.

Saharan dust brings clouds of dry, dusty air that form in Africa. These dust clouds blow across the Atlantic Ocean, affecting the Caribbean and even parts of Florida.

The incoming plume of dust is expected to bring reduced visibility and hazy skies,

Allergy and eye irritation are possible. Dust particles lower the air quality, which can bring breathing difficulty for people with respiratory illnesses like asthma.

However, on a positive note, the dust clouds typically bring vibrant sunrises and sunsets.

The Saharan Air Layer can weaken tropical storms or hurricanes heading our way.

Tropical systems develop with the help of warm, moist air. The clouds of dust blowing in reduce humidity, preventing these storms from growing. Without wet, humid air, the tropical systems will struggle to develop into more severe storms.

More: www.floridatoday.com