WFIT's Local News Update June 10, 2025 AM

Palm Bay warns residents about large sewage spill

Sunday night, a significant sewer main break occurred in Palm Bay, near the city's sewer plant.

The break in the 20-inch main is causing wastewater to discharge onto the ground, posing environmental and public health risks.

Crews are working to contain and repair the break.

The city's drinking water supply remains unaffected.

The citizen hotline 321-726-5683 will have the most current information.



After decimal error cost Florida $5M in COVID vendor deal, company agrees to repay state

Trinity Health Care Services, which was contracted by the state to register people for COVID-19 vaccinations. The original contract was for $50,000 but the company was paid over $5 million.

The company recently settled a lawsuit filed against it by the Florida Division of Emergency Management, Trinity agreed to pay the agency $5,624,659.43 over the next several years.

But it's going to do so in installments over the next 15 years.

Ghost orchid proposed for endangered species list.

Florida’s most famous flower may get special treatment. WFIT’s Rick Glasby has the story:

The U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service has proposed listing the ghost orchid under the Endangered Species Act. The move comes after the Center for Biological Diversity filed a petition requesting that the ghost orchid be protected. The population of ghost orchids is estimated to have declined by more than 90% around the world, and by up to 50% in Florida. They are endemic to southwestern Florida and western Cuba.

Aldi slashes summer prices. About the deals

Aldi, a discount grocery store chain, announced it will again cut prices over the summer.

The annual tradition means prices will drop on almost 25% of Aldi's products, or more than 400 items, including meat and produce.

Some prices could drop as much as 33 percent. The price cuts began June 5 and will continue through Labor Day, Sept. 1.

Aldi plans to open more than 225 new stores in 2025 as part of a five-year growth plan to add 800 stores by the end of 2028.

Delray Beach’s Coco Gauff nabs her second major championship

Big news out of Paris this weekend — Delray Beach’s tennis sensation Coco Gauff has captured her second Grand Slam title.

21-year-old Coco Gauff pulled off a gutsy win over world number one Aryna [Ah-REE-nah] Sabalenka [SAH-BA-LEN-KAH] in the French Open final in Roland-Garros [RO-laund - GAIR-ROS]

The match was the first women’s Grand Slam final since 2018 to feature the top two players in the world.

Gauff became the first American to win the French Open since Serena Williams in 2015.



Florida Has three special elections Tuesday

There are three special state legislator elections in Florida today.

The races include two seats impacting Brevard county, House district 32 and state senate district 19, and the house district 3 race, which consists of parts of Okaloosa and santa rosa counties.

Those seats are vacant due to a game of elected official musical chairs after the Trump administration took office. The president appointed two Florida congressman to his administration. Then, several state elected officials ran for those open seats in congress, leaving their previous seats vacant. Now, these elections are seeking to fill those vacancies.

All three of the races are heavily Republican favored, which, in part, explains why Republicans were comfortable shuffling electeds in those positions: because the party doesn’t expect to lose the seats.



Remember the polls are open tonight until 7 pm.

