WFIT's Local News Update June 9, 2025 AM

Explosive device in Brevard County is isolated incident, sheriff says

According to Brevard County Sheriff a man who had an explosive device is in custody. He emphasized that it is an isolated incident involving a man angry over employment issues. It is not an act of terrorism.

The device was found after deputies stopped a suspicious vehicle on County Road 5A between Interstate 95 and U.S. 1 Friday evening. They found what appeared to be a pipe bomb in the vehicle.



ispace loses another lunar lander during moon landing mission

The Japanese company ispace announced that it believes its HAKUTO-R Mission 2 lunar lander was lost while attempting to land on the moon on Thursday afternoon.

This is the second time the Tokyo-based company has attempted to land a spacecraft on the moon’s surface.

ispace’s president and founder, explained that based on available information, the lander was unable to decelerate sufficiently to reach the required speed for the planned lunar landing. Based on these circumstances, it is currently assumed that the lander likely performed a hard landing on the lunar surface.”

Hakamada said he will not give up on landing on the moon and reminded people that SpaceX had a number of failures until the Falcon 9 rocket was able to achieve success.



Brevard: How do you know if the water where you are swimming is safe?

Every summer, bacteria from sewage or wildlife, toxins from algae, rare, strange brain-eating amoebas, and emerging pathogens are strengthening to "superbugs" due to antibiotic resistance.

From March through September, Health departments periodically pull water samples from the beach surf zone, testing for bacteria at 10 Brevard beaches. The data is posted on its website: www.floridahealth.gov/environmental-health/beach-water-quality/. But they only test during warmer months, when bacteria growth is higher and there are more people on the beach.

A health advisory for bacteria in the water means that contact with the water may increase risk of skin, ear, eye, respiratory and gastrointestinal infections.

The nonprofit Surfrider also tests for bacteria in local waters. You can check out local results on their online map. You can see Surfrider's water sampling results on their online map at https://bwtf.surfrider.org/explore/63/965.

Last year, 52% of Ballard Park samples exceeded the state health standard for enterococci bacteria, the group says.

'Flesh destroying' bacteria is potentially deadly. It can enter the bloodstream via scratches and other open wounds.

The risk of infection from water exposure is very rare but you can learn more at the state health department site: www.floridahealth.gov/diseases-and-conditions/vibrio-infections/vibrio-vulnificus/index.html



Game-changing Frank Lloyd Wright show previews at Florida Southern College

A new Frank Llloyd Wright exhibition has opened at FL Southern College, many of the drawings have never been publicly displayed before, the exhibition features a 3-D printed scale model of the complete FSC campus as envisioned by Wright with both completed and unbuilt structures.

In the course of preparing the exhibit, the executive director and chief curator at The AGB, stumbled upon plans for a building designed for FSC but unknown to Wright scholars.

The exhibit also includes original architectural drawings of other famous buildings from Wright’s career, including the Guggenheim Museum, in New York City, on loan from Art Bridges.

Wright’s plan for the college would become his longest-lasting commission, 20 years.

Although his designs are revered today as historic sites or integrated into museum collections, Wright endeavored to create for the masses with a vision for functional design in harmony with nature.

More: www.floridatoday.com