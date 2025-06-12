WFIT's Local News Update June 12, 2025 AM

Public education funding agreed to

Lawmakers agreed this week to fund more than $29 billion into K-12 education, a $945 million increase over current year spending

Per student funding would increase to $9,130, under a plan agreed to this week, a 1.59% increase from the current fiscal year.

Much of the K-12 education budget increase, 71%, would be funded by local property taxes.

Florida’s growing school choice program, in which state dollars can be used for private school tuition or homeschooling, has decreased public schools’ share of enrollment.

Legislators agreed to allocate an extra $101.6 million toward teacher salary increases statewide. Last year, salary increase allocations went up by about $200 million. Gov. Ron DeSantis proposed about $250 million for teacher and personnel salary increases this year.

According to the National Education Association, Florida is 50th in the nation for average teacher salaries.

Accelerated courses like Advanced Placement and International Baccalaureate were facing cuts, but ultimately, the programs are funded at the same rate as the current year.



Florida drops to 35th in child well-being in Kids Count survey

A new report shows Florida dropped five spots to 35th in the nation when it comes to child well-being.

The annual report from Kids Count considers economic well-being, family and community, health and education.

Florida's education ranking plummeted from last year, dropping from fifth to 19th.

Norin Dollard is the director of Kids Count -- a project that gives data to child well-being advocates.

She says declines in reading and math benchmark scores contributed to the education ranking drop

"It's something that we have really struggled with as a state for a long time."

Dollard says these scores can be attributed to a lack of financial investment from the state, rather than student intelligence.

Florida's health and economic well-being rankings dropped as well.

Starship may launch 76 times a year from CCSFS.

An environmental review revealed that SpaceX may attempt up to 76 Starship launches a year from Cape Canaveral Space Force Station. Rick Glasby has more:

A draft environmental impact statement suggests Starship launches from the Cape would have few significant environmental impacts, despite potential noise issues. It would take off and land at Cape Canaveral Space Force Station. Both the US Air Force and FAA are conducting environmental reviews of the impact of flying Starship and its Super Heavy booster from the Cape.

DeSantis administration retaliated after leaked development plans for state parks

After his termination for leaking development plans for state parks, former Florida park planning consultant James Gaddis filed a lawsuit.

Gaddis was a park planning consultant, fired last August after he leaked details of the Great Outdoors Initiative – a plan to build lodges, tennis courts, flying disc courses and other amenities at state parks.

Gaddis claims he was fired in retaliation for exposing the plans, which sparked public outcry and led to new park protection legislation.

His suit says he's protected under the state's whistleblower law, because he "reported and disclosed violations of rules, regulations and laws.

Gaddis said he was tasked with creating “secret maps” in August 2024 to transform 1,000 acres of scrubland in Jonathan Dickinson State Park into three golf courses, he alleges, the instructions included “not talk to any colleagues about these plans.”

A DEP spokesperson said the state agency is unable to comment on pending litigation.

www.floridatoday.com