WFIT's Local News Update June 23, 2025 AM

Brevard universities impacted by travel bans, freeze on international student visas

At the end of May, the Trump administration halted new visa appointments for student and exchange visitors. Officials indicated that international students or green card holders could face deportation for supporting Palestinians or criticizing Israel. As of June 18, the U.S. State Department now requires international students to make their social media profiles accessible for review.

An internal State Department memo also revealed plans to add 36 more countries to a travel restriction list. While international students made up 15.4% of Florida Tech’s enrollment in fall 2024, the university expects minimal impact and is supporting affected students.

The National Immigration Law Center advises all individuals—citizens and noncitizens—to remain silent if detained and keep copies of key documents like visas or green cards. Florida students are encouraged to consult immigration lawyers via the Florida Immigrant Coalition and maintain communication with their school’s international office.

Students should be cautious about social media activity and public protests, as new policies under the Trump administration and ICE could lead to visa termination and deportation for even minor infractions.

Protest in the Everglades Sunday focused on proposed immigrant detention camp at abandoned airport

A state-proposed plan to place an immigration detention facility at the former Everglades Jetport inside Big Cypress National Preserve is drawing conservation-related organizations to the Everglades this morning in protest.

The proposal, made recently by Florida Attorney General James Uthmeier and dubbed by him as the Alligator Alcatraz, would convert the abandoned jetport into a detention center for immigrants with criminal records.

Here’s Uthmeier talking about the plan in a video on X:

This 30 square mile area is completely surrounded by the Everglades presents a efficient, low cost opportunity to build a temporary detention facility, because you don't need to invest that much in the perimeter. People get out. There's not much waiting for them, other than alligators and pythons. Nowhere to go, nowhere to hide.

Participants included Native American environmental activist Betty Osceola, Love The Everglades Movement, and Friends of the Everglades.



Budget heads to DeSantis

The Florida legislature finally approved a 115 billion dollar budget last week after a contentious back-and-forth.

It's 500 million dollars less than what Governor Ron DeSantis had proposed.

The budget now goes to the governor's desk, where he can use his power to veto individual line items.

Kimberly Leonard is a reporter with Politico.

She said it's uncertain what action DeSantis will take.

I don't necessarily think that the governor will veto the budget. I think he'll be aggressive in what he chooses to eliminate. There's probably a lot of projects that have to do with folks who you know stood up to him in the legislature that can be eliminated.

Leonard said the state has less to work with this year following the loss of COVID stimulus money and other federal cut-backs.



Florida Jobless Rate Stays at 3.7 Percent

Florida’s unemployment rate held at 3.7 percent in May, after inching up earlier in the year.

Friday’s report showed an estimated 414 thousand Floridians were out of work in May from a labor force of 11.2 million people.

The budget for the 2025-2026 fiscal year includes putting additional money into a state rainy-day fund as a brace against potential future economic downturns or disasters.

The Florida unemployment rate in May 2024 was 3.3 percent.

The national unemployment rate last month was 4.2 percent.



More: www.floridatoday.com