WFIT's Local News Update June 24, 2025 AM

How does Brevard sheriff’s deputies’ pay compare?

Brevard County Sheriff Wayne Ivey has asked for an 8.58% increase in his budget. Ivey says he is having trouble retaining staff due to low pay. Rick Glasby compares Brevard County pay to other central Florida counties.



In Brevard a first year deputy can make over $59,000 a year. Starting salary in Flagler County is nearly $62,000. In Lake County starting pay for a deputy sheriff is $56,000 annually. Marion County is $60,000. An Orange County first-year deputy would earn $62,500. And in Osceola County starting pay is $48,000. So Brevard County is somewhere in the middle of the pack for central Florida sheriff’s deputies.



Florida Gas Prices Up Amid Conflict

Gasoline prices in Florida shot up during the past week as the battle between Israel and Iran escalates.

According to the Triple A Auto Club, Florida drivers on Monday paid an average of three dollars and ten cents for a gallon of regular unleaded gas, up 15 cents from a week earlier.

The national average was up eight cents from last week.

Triple A spokesman Mark Jenkins says the Middle East conflict likely will continue to affect prices.

“We know that Iran is threatening to shut down the Strait of Hormuz. If that happens, then we would have a pretty significant impact on the crude oil market. That would, then, directly tie into what we are paying at the pump.”

Gas prices are currently 25 cents per gallon lower than they were one year ago.

Floridians are going into debt over grocery costs

Grocery bills have been outpacing Floridian incomes for several years now, forcing families to stretch their already limited budgets and even take on debt or choose between food and other essentials, such as healthcare or rent.

A recent statewide poll conducted by Change Research for No Kid Hungry Florida shares that a little over half of respondents’ debt had increased in the past year due to the cost of food.

Sky Beard, director of No Kid Hungry Florida, says the findings were surprising.

“There were a lot of really interesting findings this year, one in particular is how many families, really overwhelmingly, 85% of them, were telling us that the food costs are increasing considerably faster when compared to their income,” Beard said.

This is a 7% increase from what respondents reported in March of 2024.

Black and Hispanic communities, especially women of color, have been hit the hardest, with nearly two-in-three women of color experiencing increased debt over the past year.

Beard says it doesn’t have to be this way.

“One specific opportunity that Florida has, as we’re in the summer months right now, is called Summer EBT, or SUN Bucks, which is a grocery benefit for families who are getting free and reduced lunch during the school year or are participating in SNAP, and that would provide some support for families to purchase healthy foods all their local grocer over the summer months,” said Beard.

“Florida is one of 13 states that have elected not to participate, and we are hopeful that in future summers we can make a different choice.”

Families with children have also struggled tremendously, with 63% reporting harm to their financial well-being and 65% reporting that their household diets have become less nutritious.

To view the full findings, visit the No Kids Hungry Florida site.

More: www.floridatoday.com