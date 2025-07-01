WFIT's Local News Update July 1, 2025 AM

DeSantis Signs State Budget Cuts Funding for Public Broadcasting

Governor Ron DeSantis signed the 2025-2026 state budget yesterday.

DeSantis also issued around 600 million dollars' worth of line-item budget vetoes. Funding for Florida Public radio and television was vetoed by the governor.

In a statement FL Public Media responded to the cuts;

Our stations have served Floridians for decades and our state funding dates back to the earliest days of public broadcasting.

Public media costs Florida taxpayers about 47 cents per resident. Our $11 million budget request was a fraction of a percentage of the state’s overall $115 billion budget.

The Florida Public Radio Emergency Network [FPREN], is a lifesaving communication network during hurricanes, severe storms, and other state emergencies. FPREN can report for audiences using multiple platforms – radio, TV, social media, and the web. FPREN has been recognized around the country as a leader in public safety communications.

Florida’s radio stations make up the communications backbone of FPREN. In many cases, they are always on the air when disasters hit, providing local news and information when Floridians most need it.

We remain dedicated to our mission. We remain committed to our communities. We remain focused on our public service.



Mexico threatens legal action for potential pollution SpaceX's Starship explosion

Mexico President Claudia Sheinbaum announced she is considering taking legal action against SpaceX over potential environmental damage after the June 18 Starship explosion.

The announcement comes as Mexican officials are conducting a review of potential environmental damage after debris from the exploding spacecraft rained down on its beaches.

The South Texas Environmental Justice Network, issued a statement condemning the Federal Aviation Administration for approving SpaceX's request to increase its Starship flight tests.

SpaceX has long refuted accusations that its rocket launches pose threats to wildlife or the environment.

SpaceX is planning to increase the number of Starship launches to 25 test flights this year. There has also been talk of moving Starship to Brevard.



You say to-maato, I say to-mahto.

“Tasteless, hideous and repulsive.” That’s what a NY Times food critic called tomatoes from Florida. WFIT’s Rick Glasby has the story:

Florida field tomatoes are bred not for taste, but to survive disease, insects, and shipping across the country. Some Florida tomato varieties are bred to fit perfectly on a fast-food burger patty. Or, if they are destined for Subway, to look fresh in a display case hours after being sliced. Soon we may not get a choice in the tomatoes we buy. A 21% tariff will be imposed on tomatoes from Mexico on July 14th. The tariff will likely drive up the cost of both Mexican- and American-grown tomatoes. Florida growers are concerned about their declining market share. About 30 years ago, U.S. farms supplied roughly 80 percent of America’s fresh tomatoes. Today, that number is just 30 percent, with the majority of tomatoes coming from Florida.



60 guinea pigs dumped on road in Florida.

Nearly 60 guinea pigs were abandoned along an Orange County, Florida road and subsequently rescued by local organizations.

Volunteers from Little Friends Guinea Pig Rescue of Brevard County and Space Coast Bunnies spent hours searching for and collecting guinea pigs.

Several of the animals have been adopted and the rest have been fostered, Space Coast Bunnies posted to Facebook June 29, but people interested in adopting any should reach out.

It is unknown who dumped the animals and why, but as with domesticated rabbits, guinea pigs cannot survive in the wild.

