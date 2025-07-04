WFIT's Local News Update July 4, 2025 AM

House Minority Leader Fentrice Driskell blasts DeSantis public media veto

Governor Ron DeSantis vetoed funding for public radio and television in the new Florida budget.

House minority leader Fentrice Driskell is calling the move “vindictive."

DeSantis struck down 1.3 million dollars going towards public radio stations, and over 4.4 million for public television.

That is about 100 thousand dollars for each of the state’s public radio stations, and 370 thousand for public television stations.

Driskell called the move disappointing.

“I’m very concerned about this because we know public radio, public media, really helps us to to get the truth out - if we want to talk truth, we really need to be investing in these radio stations,”

It comes as the Trump administration asked Congress to rescind funds for public media from the Corporation for Public Broadcasting, including funds for WFIT.



Central Florida groups already feel the loss of $396 million in federal education funding

The Florida Department of Education has confirmed that approximately $396 million in federal funds meant for Florida school districts and its own department will be paused.

The funding was supposed to come from a number of federal grant programs administered by the U.S. Department of Education.

With funds now withheld, groups including the Boys and Girls Clubs of Central Florida could lose 2.4 million dollars. President Jamie Merrill says that could impact crucial services.

“It isn't just that we're getting 95% of our kids at or above grade level and that 100% of our seniors are graduating, but we have kids that wouldn't eat if it wasn't for our program.”

In a statement, the Florida Department of Education says it’s working with school districts to minimize the impact on Florida students.



PolitiFact reporter Amy Sherman shares fact-check's from President Trump's visit to 'Alligator Alcatraz'

President Trump toured Alligator Alcatraz yesterday, the new immigration detention facility in the Everglades, ahead of detainees expected to arrive today.

Trump repeated several false or misleading claims during his visit, including misrepresenting the actual number of migrants who arrived in the U.S. during former President Biden’s term.

Amy Sherman, a reporter for the fact-checking outlet PolitiFact, reported on several of Trump’s claims, including…

He said that Biden allowed 21 million people, illegal aliens, to invade our country, and this is a talking point that we have rated False.”

Sherman says the number of migrants who entered the U.S. at that time is closer to about 11.6 million people.



Two new property insurers approved to sell in Florida.

Two more property insurers have been approved to serve Florida’s homeowner market. WFIT’s Rick Glasby has more:

The state Office of Insurance Regulation identified the two new companies as Incline National Insurance Company, headquartered in Texas, and Florida Insurance and Reinsurance Company, a company will primarily offer coverage for condominiums and condo associations. The two new carriers are the 13th and 14th to enter Florida’s market since lawmakers enacted reforms.



Florida wildlife officials urge restraint from fireworks

The Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission is asking the public to refrain from lighting any fireworks on the beach this July 4th weekend.

Rocket launches, bright lights, and other random loud noises can spook both shorebirds and sea turtles into leaving their nests, never returning to their eggs or fledglings.

Dogs and cats will kill beach birds. And trash left behind can lure more predators, such as raccoons.

Additionally, be mindful that fireworks can be a trigger for those suffering from PTSD and upset dogs and other animals.

More: www.floridatoday.com